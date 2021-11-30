Airborne Light Detection and Ranging System market to grow by USD 900.41 mn |Application of Remote Sensing Technologies for Disaster Management to Drive Growth| 17000+ Technavio Reports

The airborne light detection and ranging system market report also offers information on several market vendors, including FARO Technologies Inc., GeoSLAM Ltd., Hexagon AB, LeddarTech Inc., Merrick and Co., Phoenix LiDAR Systems Operations LLC, Quanergy Systems Inc., Raymetrics, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, and Teledyne Technologies Inc. among others.

Airborne Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) System Market: Drivers

Application of remote sensing technologies for disaster management to drive growth

Disasters often act as catalysts for the adoption of new and emerging technologies. Given the growing need for quick collection of vital information for disaster management, emerging remote sensing technologies such as LiDAR have become critical in assessing potential hazards in a comprehensive manner. A LiDAR can be topographic, bathymetric, or both. Topographic LiDAR systems deploy a pulsed laser to measure and record three-dimensional information on the earth's surface, while a bathymetric LiDAR records similar information on the seafloor or riverbed.

Airborne Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) System Market: Challenges

Exorbitant pricing may impede the market growth

Ensuring higher prices and improving sale volumes at the same time to enable price optimization are critical for the prospects of a business operation. A LiDAR system commands a premium price given the technological advantages it offers. Even though the technology is still developing, consumers pay on the higher side to avail of these services. Manufacturing costs are also quite high at present due to the integration of innovative technologies in upcoming products, which render obsolete even top-range products within a short span of time.

Airborne Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) System Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the airborne light detection and ranging (LiDAR) system market by Type (UAV mounted LiDAR and fixed and rotor-wing mounted LiDAR) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is a key market for airborne light detection and ranging system in the region. The augmented use in defense activities will facilitate the airborne light detection and ranging system market growth in North America.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Airborne Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 900.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled FARO Technologies Inc., GeoSLAM Ltd., Hexagon AB, LeddarTech Inc., Merrick and Co., Phoenix LiDAR Systems Operations LLC, Quanergy Systems Inc., Raymetrics, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

