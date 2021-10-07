AirCargo Conference announces Tim Strauss as 2022 keynote speaker

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AirCargo Conference, jointly presented by the Airforwarders Association, Air & Expedited Motor Carriers Association and Airports Council International-North America, is proud to announce that industry veteran and expert Tim Strauss has accepted an invitation to be the keynote speaker for the 2022 conference which will be held at the Hilton Riverside in New Orleans January 17 - 19, 2022.



Strauss, currently CEO of Miami-based Amerijet International Airlines, is no stranger to AirCargo attendees and air cargo professionals worldwide. Through his career, Tim has held positions of leadership at Emery Worldwide, Northwest, Delta, Hawaiian and immediately prior to Amerijet, Air Canada.

"Tim's positive outlook, outstanding achievements, vast experience, and significant industry knowledge make him the ideal speaker for the conference's first in-person gathering since the pandemic. We are delighted that he will be serving in this important role at the event," says Brandon Fried, AfA Executive Director.



Held January 17 - 19, 2022, AirCargo 2022 will look and feel nearly identical to previous conferences including evening events, general association meetings and panels covering the most important topics of the day for air cargo professionals.



Back as well is the Exhibition Hall, a focal point and site of the opening night event as well as the location for breakfast and lunch on the second and third days of the conference. Exhibitors are eager to be back in front of real people.



"Having opened registration just a few short weeks ago, the exhibition hall has already seen more than half of the booths taken," offers Fiona Morgan. "We have worked diligently to create a safe and socially-distanced experience for our exhibitors and attendees and are confident that it will feel very comforting to everyone."



For members of the AfA and AEMCA, this is their annual conference. ACI-North America's Cargo Committee will be holding a session concurrently with the other two association's general meetings.



"With identical prices for attendees from 2020 in Nashville where we were fortunate to have our event very early in the year, we have lowered the price for AfA, AEMCA and ACI-NA member companies' booth registrants to encourage greater participation," relays Fried.



