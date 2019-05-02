Aircastle Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

STAMFORD, Conn., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Key First Quarter 2019 Financial Metrics

Total revenues were $213.9 million

Total lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues were $189.7 million

Net income was $34.8 million , or $0.46 per diluted common share

, or per diluted common share Adjusted net income (1) was $39.6 million , or $0.52 per diluted common share

was , or per diluted common share Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $199.3 million

was Cash ROE(1) was 11.8%; net cash interest margin was 7.3%

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

Acquired fourteen narrow-body aircraft for $444.7 million ; committed to acquire twelve additional narrow-bodies for $385 million

; committed to acquire twelve additional narrow-bodies for Sold four older narrow-body aircraft for $56.3 million and a gain on sale of $12.0 million

and a gain on sale of Declared our 52 nd consecutive quarterly dividend

consecutive quarterly dividend Repurchased $8.7 million of our shares year-to-date at average price of $17.57 per share

Aircastle Limited (the "Company" or "Aircastle") (NYSE: AYR) reported first quarter 2019 net income of $34.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income of $39.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share. The first quarter results included total lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues of $189.7 million, versus $186.9 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 1.5%.

Commenting on the results, Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Aircastle continued to deliver strong financial results in the first quarter of 2019. By focusing on value-added growth opportunities, we have acquired or committed to acquire $830 million of attractively priced aircraft thus far in 2019, while simultaneously improving the quality and composition of our fleet. Our acquisitions consist entirely of modern, narrow-body aircraft where we continue to see very strong demand from our airline customers."

Mr. Inglese continued, "Our asset management skills were recently highlighted, with the successful recovery and transition of ten Airbus A320-200 aircraft from Avianca Brazil to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. In line with our earlier expectations, the aircraft will begin to return to service during the second quarter. In addition, we have lease commitments and are in the process of transitioning the seven Boeing 737 family aircraft that were previously on-lease with Jet Airways."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "As a professional manager of commercial aircraft, we will continue to be responsible stewards of investor capital. Since our initial public offering in 2006 we have acquired nearly $16 billion of aircraft, paid out $880 million of dividends, and have repurchased more than $270 million of our shares at an average price of $14.57. We are dedicated to creating long-term value for our shareholders, and our sensible, balanced capital allocation strategy positions us well moving forward."

Financial Results

(In thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues $ 189,677

$ 186,925 Total revenues $ 213,927

$ 202,680 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 199,347

$ 191,145 Net income $ 34,810

$ 57,547 Per common share - Diluted $ 0.46

$ 0.73 Adjusted net income(1) $ 39,616

$ 56,751 Per common share - Diluted $ 0.52

$ 0.72



























(1) Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.

First Quarter Results

Net income for the quarter was $34.8 million, a decrease of $22.7 million versus the prior year, while adjusted net income was $39.6 million, a decrease of $17.1 million. Higher total revenues of $11.2 million were offset by higher depreciation of $9.7 million, driven by the effect of net aircraft acquired since the beginning of 2018; higher maintenance expense of $6.4 million due to transition related costs; higher interest expense of $6.4 million from higher average debt balances; and higher combined hedging related costs and income taxes of $9.2 million.

Total revenues were $213.9 million, an increase of $11.2 million, or 5.5%, from the previous year. The increase was driven by a $2.8 million rise in lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues, a $6.2 million increase in the gain on the sale of flight equipment, and a $4.4 million increase in maintenance revenues. Rental revenues were 1.5% higher due to the positive impact of aircraft acquisitions, partly offset by aircraft sold, and the impact of the bankruptcies of Avianca Brazil and Jet Airways. While rental revenues were $2.8 million higher in the first quarter of 2019 versus the prior year, the unrecognized rental revenue from the two bankrupt airlines totaled $15.9 million for the quarter, or approximately $0.21 per diluted share. Maintenance revenues improved mainly due to higher lease transitions versus the prior year. Gain on sale was higher driven by the sale of four aircraft at larger gains versus the prior year and two aircraft which were reclassified as net investment in direct financing and sales-type leases.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $199.3 million, an increase of $8.2 million, or 4.3%, from the first quarter of 2018. The increase was due to higher rental revenues, higher maintenance revenues, and higher gains from aircraft sales, partly offset by higher maintenance related costs.

Aviation Assets

During the first quarter 2019, we acquired fourteen aircraft for $445 million and made commitments to acquire twelve additional aircraft in 2019 for $385 million. These 26 aircraft have a weighted average age of 7.8 years and a weighted average remaining lease term of 4.8 years. All of the aircraft that we have acquired or have committed to acquire this year are narrow-body aircraft.

As of March 31, 2019, Aircastle owned 259 aircraft having a net book value of $7.6 billion. We also manage fifteen aircraft with a net book value of $686 million dollars on behalf of our joint ventures.

Owned Aircraft As of

March 31, 2019(1)

As of

March 31, 2018(1) Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 7,645

$ 6,677 Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 6,298

$ 5,304 Number of Aircraft 259

222 Number of Unencumbered Aircraft 228

193 Weighted Average Fleet Age (years)(2) 9.4

9.3 Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(2) 4.5

4.8 Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the quarter ended(3) 93.7%

99.4% Portfolio Yield for the quarter ended(2)(4) 10.5%

11.5% Net Cash Interest Margin(5) 7.3%

8.3%







Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures





Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 686

$ 634 Number of Aircraft 15

12























(1) Calculated using net book value of flight equipment held for lease and net investment in direct financing and sales-type leases at period end. (2) Weighted by net book value. (3) Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by net book value. The decrease from our historical utilization rate was due to discontinued revenue recognition from eleven aircraft from Avianca Brazil and seven aircraft from Jet Airways during the three months ended March 31, 2019. (4) Lease rental revenue, interest income and cash collections on our net investment in direct financing and sales-type leases for the period as a percent of the average net book value for the period; quarterly information is annualized. Based on the growing level of direct financing and sales-type lease revenue management revised the calculation of portfolio yield to include our net investment in direct financing and sales-type leases in the average net book value and to include the interest income and cash collections on our net investment in direct financing and sales-type leases in lease rentals. (5) Net Cash Interest Margin = Lease rental yield including direct financing and sales-type lease revenue and collections minus interest on borrowings, net of settlements on interest rate derivatives, and other liabilities / average NBV of flight equipment for the period calculated on a quarterly basis, annualized.

Financing Activity

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, the current undrawn available balance under our committed credit facilities totaled $705 million. Borrowings under our credit facilities totaled $375 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Common Dividend

On April 30, 2019, Aircastle's Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2019 cash dividend on its common shares of $0.30 per share, payable on June 14, 2019 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2019. This is our 52nd consecutive dividend.

Share Repurchases

Since the beginning of the year, the Company acquired approximately 497,000 shares at an average price of $17.57 per share. Aircastle's Board of Directors previously authorized a $100 million share repurchase program, and there is approximately $76 million remaining under this authorization. Since 2011, the Company has repurchased 18.5 million shares at an average cost of $14.57 per share.

Conference Call

In connection with this earnings release, management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern time. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 667-5617 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (334) 323-0509 (from outside of the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start and referencing the passcode "6382988".

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the webcast will be available for one month following the call. In addition to this earnings release an accompanying power point presentation has been posted to the Investor Relations section of Aircastle's website.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available until 1:00 P.M. Eastern time on Saturday, June 1, 2019 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (from outside of the U.S. and Canada); please reference passcode "6382988".

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of March 31, 2019, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 274 aircraft leased to 86 customers located in 47 countries.

Safe Harbor

All statements in this press release, other than characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, statements relating to our proposed public offering of notes and our ability to acquire, sell, lease or finance aircraft, raise capital, pay dividends, and increase revenues, earnings, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Cash Return on Equity and Net Cash Interest Margin and the global aviation industry and aircraft leasing sector. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," "estimates" and variations on these words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our historical performance and that of our subsidiaries and on our current plans, estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that could lead to actual results materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements; Aircastle can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. These risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in Aircastle's filings with the SEC and previously disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Aircastle's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Aircastle to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Aircastle expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data)



March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,629

$ 152,719 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 15,579

15,134 Accounts receivable 15,636

15,091 Flight equipment held for lease, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,276,266 and

$1,221,985, respectively 7,138,689

6,935,585 Net investment in direct financing and sales-type leases 505,964

469,180 Unconsolidated equity method investments 76,306

69,111 Other assets 177,398

214,361 Total assets $ 8,022,201

$ 7,871,181







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES





Borrowings from secured financings, net of debt issuance costs and discounts $ 773,153

$ 798,457 Borrowings from unsecured financings, net of debt issuance costs and discounts 4,128,491

3,962,896 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 156,887

153,341 Lease rentals received in advance 91,190

87,772 Security deposits 124,989

120,962 Maintenance payments 734,552

739,072 Total liabilities 6,009,262

5,862,500







Commitments and Contingencies













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

and outstanding —

— Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 75,077,638

shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019; and 75,454,511 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2018 751

754 Additional paid-in capital 1,460,564

1,468,779 Retained earnings 551,624

539,332 Accumulated other comprehensive loss —

(184) Total shareholders' equity 2,012,939

2,008,681 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,022,201

$ 7,871,181

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Revenues:





Lease rental revenue $ 181,234

$ 177,483 Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue 8,443

9,442 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (5,711)

(3,128) Maintenance revenue 16,401

11,991 Total lease revenue 200,367

195,788 Gain on sale of flight equipment 12,002

5,768 Other revenue 1,558

1,124 Total revenues 213,927

202,680 Operating expenses:





Depreciation 84,735

75,002 Interest, net 63,463

57,108 Selling, general and administrative (including non-cash share-based payment expense of $2,726 and

$2,378 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively) 18,000

17,835 Maintenance and other costs 7,404

988 Total operating expenses 173,602

150,933







Total other income (expense) (2,061)

3,174







Income from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings (loss) of unconsolidated equity

method investments 38,264

54,921 Income tax provision (benefit) 3,098

(844) Earnings (loss) of unconsolidated equity method investments, net of tax (356)

1,782 Net income $ 34,810

$ 57,547 Earnings per common share — Basic:





Net income per share $ 0.46

$ 0.73 Earnings per common share — Diluted:





Net income per share $ 0.46

$ 0.73 Dividends declared per share $ 0.30

$ 0.28

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 34,810

$ 57,547 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 84,735

75,002 Amortization of deferred financing costs 3,364

3,533 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 5,711

3,128 Deferred income taxes 3,164

1,306 Non-cash share-based payment expense 2,726

2,378 Cash flow hedges reclassified into earnings 184

301 Collections on direct financing and sales-type leases 5,925

6,493 Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings (14,975)

(665) Gain on sale of flight equipment (12,002)

(5,768) Other 1,613

(4,501) Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (3,662)

4,320 Other assets (1,030)

(2,666) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,337)

(57) Lease rentals received in advance 3,134

8,554 Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities 106,360

148,905 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment (355,817)

(82,493) Proceeds from sale of flight equipment 56,307

43,917 Net investment in direct financing and sales-type leases —

(16,256) Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales deposits 19,697

2,900 Unconsolidated equity method investments and associated costs (7,551)

— Other 1,118

1,320 Net cash and restricted cash used in investing activities (286,246)

(50,612) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchase of shares (11,424)

(9,413) Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings 215,000

— Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings (76,131)

(101,725) Deferred financing costs (1,921)

— Security deposits and maintenance payments received 45,149

53,674 Security deposits and maintenance payments returned (27,914)

(20,262) Dividends paid (22,518)

(22,085) Net cash and restricted cash used in financing activities 120,241

(99,811) Net increase in cash and restricted cash (59,645)

(1,518) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 167,853

233,857 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 108,208

$ 232,339







Reconciliation to Consolidated Balance Sheets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,629

$ 210,815 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 15,579

21,524







Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 108,208

$ 232,339























(1) As part of the Company's adoption of FASB ASC 842, we classified collections on direct financing and sales-type leases within operating activities on our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2019. This had previously been included in investing activities. The presentation for the three months ended March 31, 2018, has also been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. The standard did not have a material impact on our consolidated financial statements and related disclosures.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Guidance Elements for the Second Quarter of 2019 ($ in millions, except for percentages) (Unaudited)

Guidance Item Q2:19 Lease rental revenue(1) $186 - $190 Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue $8 - $9 Amortization of net lease discounts and lease incentives $(5) - $(6) Maintenance revenue(2) $16 - $20 Gain on sale of flight equipment $4 - $8 Depreciation $87 - $90 Interest, net $66 - $69 SG&A(3) $18 - $19 Full year effective tax rate 7% - 9%























(1) Reflects the return to service of Avianca Brazil and Jet Airways aircraft commencing in Q2:19. (2) Includes $10.1M of net maintenance revenue (maintenance reserves net of a transactional impairment) in connection with the early return of seven aircraft from Jet Airways. (3) Includes $3.2M of non-cash share-based payment expense.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (Amount in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Revenues $ 213,927

$ 202,680







EBITDA(1) $ 191,817

$ 191,941







Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 199,347

$ 191,145







Net income $ 34,810

$ 57,547 Net income allocable to common shares $ 34,609

$ 57,232 Per common share - Basic $ 0.46

$ 0.73 Per common share - Diluted $ 0.46

$ 0.73







Adjusted net income(1) $ 39,616

$ 56,751 Adjusted net income allocable to common shares $ 39,387

$ 56,440 Per common share - Basic $ 0.53

$ 0.72 Per common share - Diluted $ 0.52

$ 0.72







Basic common shares outstanding 74,704

78,367 Diluted common shares outstanding(2) 75,274

78,595























(1) Refer to the selected information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP information. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018 dilutive shares represented contingently issuable shares related to the Company's PSUs.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Net income $ 34,810

$ 57,547 Depreciation 84,735

75,002 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 5,711

3,128 Interest, net 63,463

57,108 Income tax provision (benefit) 3,098

(844) EBITDA 191,817

191,941 Adjustments:





Equity share of joint venture impairment 2,724

— Non-cash share-based payment expense 2,726

2,378 Loss (gain) on mark-to-market of interest rate derivative contracts 2,080

(3,174) Adjusted EBITDA $ 199,347

$ 191,145

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Net income $ 34,810

$ 57,547 Loss (gain) on mark-to-market of interest rate derivative contracts(1) 2,080

(3,174) Non-cash share-based payment expense(2) 2,726

2,378







Adjusted net income $ 39,616

$ 56,751





















(1) Included in Other income (expense). (2) Included in Selling, general and administrative expenses.

Management believes that ANI, when viewed in conjunction with the Company's results under U.S. GAAP and the above reconciliation, provides useful information about operating and period-over-period performance and additional information that is useful for evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business without regard to periodic reporting elements related to interest rate derivative accounting, changes related to refinancing activity and non-cash share-based payment expense.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Cash Return on Equity Calculation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Period CFFO

Gain on Sale of Flight Equipment

Deprec.

Cash

Earnings

Average Shareholders Equity

Trailing

Twelve

Month

Cash ROE Q1:15 $ 498,536

$ 28,289

$ 300,284

$ 226,541

$ 1,682,857

13.5% Q1:16 $ 525,569

$ 64,597

$ 320,584

$ 269,582

$ 1,769,981

15.2% Q1:17 $ 499,768

$ 27,052

$ 307,743

$ 219,077

$ 1,804,573

12.1% Q1:18 $ 534,771

$ 60,176

$ 294,492

$ 300,455

$ 1,881,633

16.0% Q1:19 $ 510,008

$ 43,000

$ 320,583

$ 232,425

$ 1,976,235

11.8% Pro-forma Q1:19 $ 525,899

$ 43,000

$ 320,583

$ 248,316

$ 1,976,235

12.6%

Note: LTM Average Shareholders' Equity is the average of the most recent five quarters period end Shareholders' Equity. Management believes that the cash return on equity metric ("Cash ROE") when viewed in conjunction with the Company's results under U.S. GAAP and the above reconciliation, provide useful information about operating and period-over-period performance, and provide additional information that is useful for evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business without regard to periodic reporting impacts related to non-cash revenue and expense items and interest rate derivative accounting, while recognizing the depreciating nature of our assets.

Pro forma Q1:19 estimates the impact of the Avianca Brazil and Jet Airways bankruptcies on cash ROE.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Net Cash Interest Margin Calculation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Period

Average NBV

Quarterly Rental

Revenue(1)

Cash Interest(2)

Annualized Net Cash

Interest Margin(1)(2) Q1:15

$ 5,743,035

$ 181,027

$ 50,235

9.1% Q2:15

$ 5,967,898

$ 189,238

$ 51,413

9.2% Q3:15

$ 6,048,330

$ 191,878

$ 51,428

9.3% Q4:15

$ 5,962,874

$ 188,491

$ 51,250

9.2% Q1:16

$ 5,988,076

$ 186,730

$ 51,815

9.0% Q2:16

$ 5,920,030

$ 184,469

$ 55,779

8.7% Q3:16

$ 6,265,175

$ 193,909

$ 57,589

8.7% Q4:16

$ 6,346,361

$ 196,714

$ 58,631

8.7% Q1:17

$ 6,505,355

$ 200,273

$ 58,839

8.7% Q2:17

$ 6,512,100

$ 199,522

$ 55,871

8.8% Q3:17

$ 5,985,908

$ 184,588

$ 53,457

8.8% Q4:17

$ 6,247,581

$ 187,794

$ 53,035

8.6% Q1:18

$ 6,700,223

$ 193,418

$ 53,978

8.3% Q2:18

$ 6,721,360

$ 193,988

$ 53,979

8.3% Q3:18

$ 6,787,206

$ 200,354

$ 54,521

8.6% Q4:18

$ 7,136,627

$ 200,027

$ 60,348

7.8% Q1:19

$ 7,449,957

$ 195,601

$ 60,279

7.3% Pro-forma Q1:19

$ 7,449,957

$ 211,501

$ 60,279

8.1%























(1) Based on the growing level of direct financing and sales-type lease revenue, management revised the calculation of net cash interest margin to include our net investment in direct financing and sales-type leases in the average net book value and to include the interest income and cash collections on our net investment in direct financing and sales-type lease in lease rentals. The calculation of net cash interest margin for all prior periods presented is revised to be comparable with the current period presentation. (2) Excludes loan termination payments of $1.5 million and $3.5 million in the first quarter and fourth quarter of 2016, respectively, and loan termination payments of $1.0 million in both the second and third quarters of 2017.

We define net cash interest margin as lease rentals from operating leases, interest income and cash collections from direct financing and sales-type leases minus interest on borrowings, net settlements on interest rate derivatives and other liabilities adjusted for loan termination payments divided by the average net book of flight equipment (which includes net investment on direct financing and sales-type leases) for the period calculated on a quarterly and annualized basis.

Management believes that net cash interest margin, when viewed in conjunction with the Company's results under U.S. GAAP and the above reconciliation, provides useful information about the effective deployment of our capital in the context of the yield on our aircraft assets, the utilization of those assets by our lessees, and our ability to borrow efficiently.

Pro-forma Q1:19 estimates the impact of the Avianca Brazil and Jet Airways bankruptcies on annualized net cash interest margin.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Presentation of Reclassification of Collections on Direct Financing and Sales-Type Leases (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

As part of the Company's adoption of FASB ASC 842, we classified collections on direct financing and sales-type leases within operating activities on our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2019. This had previously been included in investing activities. The presentation for the three months ended March 31, 2018, has also been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities as previously reported $ 142,412 Collections on direct financing and sales-type leases 6,493 Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities $ 148,905

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (Amount in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Shares Issued

and Outstanding

Shareholders'

Equity

Book Value per share

% Change Q1:15

81,181

1,753,552

21.60

1.7% Q1:16

78,811

1,770,884

22.47

4.0% Q1:17

78,718

1,856,084

23.58

4.9% Q1:18

78,539

1,937,454

24.67

4.6% Q1:19

75,078

2,012,939

26.81

8.7%

























Q1:15 - Q1:19 CAGR

5.6%

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Net Income Allocable to Common Shares (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Weighted-average shares: Shares

Percent Common shares outstanding – Basic 74,704

99.42% Unvested restricted common shares 435

0.58% Total weighted-average shares outstanding 75,138

100.00%







Common shares outstanding – Basic 74,704

99.24% Effect of dilutive shares(1) 570

0.76% Common shares outstanding – Diluted 75,274

100.00%







Net income allocation





Net income $ 34,810

100.00% Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to unvested restricted shares(2) (201)

(0.58)% Earnings available to common shares $ 34,609

99.42%







Adjusted net income allocation





Adjusted net income $ 39,616

100.00% Amounts allocated to unvested restricted shares (229)

(0.58)% Amounts allocated to common shares – Basic and Diluted $ 39,387

99.42%





















(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2019, distributed and undistributed earnings to restricted shares were 0.58% of net income and adjusted net income. The amount of restricted share forfeitures for the periods presented are immaterial to the allocation of distributed and undistributed earnings. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2019, dilutive shares represented contingently issuable shares.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Net Income Allocable to Common Shares (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 Weighted-average shares: Shares

Percent Common shares outstanding – Basic 78,367

99.45% Unvested restricted common shares 431

0.55% Total weighted-average shares outstanding 78,798

100.00%







Common shares outstanding – Basic 78,367

99.71% Effect of dilutive shares(1) 228

0.29% Common shares outstanding – Diluted 78,595

100.00%







Net income allocation





Net income $ 57,547

100.00% Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to unvested restricted shares(2) (315)

(0.55)% Earnings available to common shares $ 57,232

99.45%







Adjusted net income allocation





Adjusted net income $ 56,751

100.00% Amounts allocated to unvested restricted shares (311)

(0.55)% Amounts allocated to common shares – Basic and Diluted $ 56,440

99.45%























(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2018, distributed and undistributed earnings to restricted shares were 0.55% of net income and adjusted net income. The amount of restricted share forfeitures for the periods presented are immaterial to the allocation of distributed and undistributed earnings. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2018, dilutive shares represented contingently issuable shares.

Contact: Aircastle Advisor LLC The IGB Group Frank Constantinople, SVP Investor Relations Leon Berman Tel: +1-203-504-1063 Tel: +1-212-477-8438 fconstantinople@aircastle.com lberman@igbir.com

SOURCE Aircastle Limited

Related Links

http://www.aircastle.com

