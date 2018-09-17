Aircastle Announces Pricing of $650 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited (NYSE :AYR ) ("Aircastle") announced today the pricing of its 4.400% senior notes due 2023 (the "notes") at an issue price of 99.831%. The size of the offering of the notes has been upsized from $500 million to $650 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. Aircastle plans to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of aircraft or the refinancing of its existing indebtedness. The offering is expected to close on September 25, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Aircastle has filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the offering of the notes. Before you invest, you should read the base prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the notes and the other documents Aircastle has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Aircastle and the notes. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by calling (866) 471-2526 or by e-mailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling (800) 831-9146 or by e-mailing prospectus@citi.com, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., by calling (877) 649-6848, or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, by calling (866) 375-6829, by faxing (212) 658-6137 or by e-mailing rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbccm.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The notes may be offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, our intention to consummate the offering and issue the notes, our expectation regarding the aggregate principal amount of notes to be sold and the intended use of proceeds of the offering. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," "estimates" and variations on these words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The consummation of the offering is subject to market conditions and other factors that are beyond our control. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the contemplated terms or at all and you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see Aircastle's filings with the SEC and previously disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Aircastle's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K. In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Aircastle to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Aircastle expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of June 30, 2018, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 240 aircraft leased to 84 customers located in 45 countries.

Aircastle Advisor LLC The IGB Group Frank Constantinople, SVP Investor Relations Tel: +1-203-504-1063 fconstantinople@aircastle.com Leon Berman Tel: +1-212-477-8438 lberman@igbir.com

For more information on Aircastle, please visit www.aircastle.com.

