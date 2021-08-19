Aircastle Delivers Final A320neo Aircraft to Frontier Airlines

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it has delivered the final two of four Airbus A320neo aircraft to Frontier Airlines, Inc. this week. These aircraft are equipped with CFM Leap engines containing the latest fuel efficient-low emissions technology. All four deliveries were made from Airbus' final assembly plant in Mobile, Alabama.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of May 31, 2021, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 259 aircraft leased to 77 customers located in 43 countries.

Contacts:

Aircastle Advisor LLC

Frank Constantinople, SVP Investor Relations

Tel: +1-203-504-1063

[email protected]

Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications

Tel: +1-203 504-1871

[email protected]

SOURCE Aircastle Limited

Related Links

http://www.aircastle.com

