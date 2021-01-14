Aircastle Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended November 30, 2020

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Financial Metrics for the Three Months ended November 30, 2020

Total revenues of $180.9 million

Net income of $2.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $167.5 million

of Gain on sale of flight equipment of $13.0 million

Recent Highlights

For the nine months ended November 30, 2020 , acquired five aircraft for $154.3 million , two of which were A320neo aircraft acquired in a sale leaseback transaction with Volaris

, acquired five aircraft for , two of which were A320neo aircraft acquired in a sale leaseback transaction with Volaris For the nine months ended November 30, 2020 , sold six aircraft; average age of approximately eleven years; nine-month gain on sale of $24.2 million ; through January 8, 2021 , sold four additional aircraft

, sold six aircraft; average age of approximately eleven years; nine-month gain on sale of ; through , sold four additional aircraft For the three months ended November 30, 2020 , collections represented approximately 90% of lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues

, collections represented approximately 90% of lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues In September, Moody's affirmed Aircastle's senior unsecured debt rating at Baa3

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020 , total liquidity of $2.2 billion includes $1.25 billion of undrawn credit facilities, $463 million of unrestricted cash, $153 million of contracted asset sales, and $343 million of projected operating cash flows through December 31, 2021

, total liquidity of includes of undrawn credit facilities, of unrestricted cash, of contracted asset sales, and of projected operating cash flows through 224 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.4 billion

$753 million of total adjusted contractual commitments through December 31, 2021 ; includes $500 million of notes due in March 2021

(1) Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Although 2020 has proven to be a very challenging environment for the aviation industry, we remain optimistic about the recovery of the global airline industry over the long term. As vaccines become more widely available during 2021, we expect passengers to return, and aircraft leasing will play a critical role in the industry's recovery over the next few years. With the strong, long-term shareholder support of Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing, along with our experienced management team, Aircastle is well positioned to grow in a disciplined and profitable manner over the long run."

Aviation Assets

As of November 30, 2020, Aircastle owned 260 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $7.0 billion. We also manage nine aircraft with a net book value of $315 million dollars on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft As of

Nov. 30, 2020(1)

As of

Nov. 30, 2019(1) Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 6,979



$ 7,717

Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 5,406



$ 5,900

Number of Aircraft 260



270

Number of Unencumbered Aircraft 224



229

Number of Lessees 80



85

Number of Countries 45



48

Weighted Average Fleet Age (years)(2) 10.5



9.9

Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(2) 4.3



4.8

Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the quarter ended(3) 94.0 %

99.3 %







Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures





Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 315



$ 329

Number of Aircraft 9



9



_______________ (1) Calculated using net book value of flight equipment held for lease and net investment in leases at period end. (2) Weighted by net book value. (3) Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by net book value. The decrease from our historical utilization rate was primarily due to the early termination of leases.

Deferrals

In the current environment airlines have sought support from their lessor partners. These requests have generally come in the form of payment deferrals and lease restructurings. As of January 8, 2021, seven of our airline customers are subject to judicial insolvency proceedings or similar protection. We lease 22 aircraft to these customers, which comprise 13% of our net book value of flight equipment and 11% of our reported lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues for the trailing twelve months ended November 30, 2020. While we anticipate that there may be additional airline bankruptcies and liquidations during the winter, we remain confident that the major US and global carriers, as well as the largest low-cost carriers, have the means to survive the COVID-19 crisis.

We continue to grant deferrals to help certain clients manage through the crisis. As of January 8, 2021, we had executed documents or had approved deferral arrangements with 37 airlines representing approximately 46% of our customer base. The amount currently deferred is $101 million, including $76 million that appears in our November 30, 2020 Consolidated Balance Sheet. This represented approximately 15% of our reported lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues for the trailing twelve months ended November 30, 2020.

New Fiscal Year End

Aircastle previously announced that we changed our fiscal year end to the twelve-month period ending on the last day in February, beginning February 28, 2021. This change better aligns our financial reporting with the financial reporting cycle of our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of November 30, 2020, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 269 aircraft leased to 80 customers located in 45 countries.

Safe Harbor

All statements in this press release, other than characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, statements relating to our proposed public offering of notes and our ability to acquire, sell, lease or finance aircraft, raise capital, pay dividends, and increase revenues, earnings, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the global aviation industry and aircraft leasing sector. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," "estimates" and variations on these words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our historical performance and that of our subsidiaries and on our current plans, estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that could lead to actual results materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements; Aircastle can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. These risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in Aircastle's filings with the SEC and previously disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Aircastle's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020. In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Aircastle to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Aircastle expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.



Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)



November 30,

2020

February 29,

2020 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 416,621

$ 166,083 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 5,341

5,354 Accounts receivable 85,141

27,269 Flight equipment held for lease, net of accumulated depreciation of

$1,939,501 and $1,542,938, respectively 6,666,574

7,142,987 Net investment in leases, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,714 and

$6,558, respectively 312,038

426,252 Unconsolidated equity method investments 35,448

33,470 Other assets 271,237

206,617 Total assets $ 7,792,400

$ 8,008,032







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES





Borrowings from secured financings, net of debt issuance costs and

discounts $ 937,603

$ 1,012,518 Borrowings from unsecured financings, net of debt issuance costs and

discounts 4,130,141

3,884,235 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 191,437

207,114 Lease rentals received in advance 55,480

107,944 Security deposits 82,706

109,663 Maintenance payments 568,135

650,369 Total liabilities 5,965,502

5,971,843







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no

shares issued and outstanding





Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 14,048

shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2020 and 75,076,794

shares issued and outstanding at February 29, 2020 —

751 Additional paid-in capital 1,485,777

1,456,977 Retained earnings 341,121

578,461







Total shareholders' equity 1,826,898

2,036,189 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,792,400

$ 8,008,032









Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

November 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended

November 30, 2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Lease rental revenue $ 139,493

$ 199,847

$ 473,566

$ 588,141 Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue 4,839

7,760

14,903

24,407 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and

incentives (5,384)

(5,819)

(17,360)

(17,077) Maintenance revenue 24,843

15,360

121,508

55,807 Total lease revenue 163,791

217,148

592,617

651,278 Gain (loss) on sale of flight equipment 12,951

26,512

24,181

39,134 Other revenue 4,169

5,215

17,962

9,370 Total revenues 180,911

248,875

634,760

699,782















Operating expenses:













Depreciation 86,845

90,737

262,806

269,689 Interest, net 59,945

63,204

173,996

194,952 Selling, general and administrative (including

non-cash share-based payment expense of $0

and $3,209 for the three months ended

November 30, 2020 and 2019, and $28,049 and

$9,793 for the nine months ended November

30, 2020 and 2019, respectively) 15,145

18,389

76,152

55,060 Impairment of flight equipment 9,867

—

299,551

7,404 Maintenance and other costs 4,207

6,696

14,044

18,744 Total operating expenses 176,009

179,026

826,549

545,849















Other expense:













Loss on extinguishment of debt (43)

—

(108)

(7,577) Merger expenses (450)

(3,044)

(32,492)

(3,044) Other —

(198)

(191)

(3,987) Total other expense (493)

(3,242)

(32,791)

(14,608)















Income (loss) from continuing operations

before income taxes and earnings of

unconsolidated equity method investments 4,409

66,607

(224,580)

139,325 Income tax provision 2,269

7,659

14,738

17,280 Earnings of unconsolidated equity method

investments, net of tax 572

601

1,978

2,281 Net income (loss) $ 2,712

$ 59,549

$ (237,340)

$ 124,326 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,712

$ 59,549

$ (237,340)

$ 124,326

















Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

November 30, 2020





2020

2019



Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss) $ (237,340)

$ 124,326



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and restricted

cash provided by operating activities









Depreciation 262,806

269,689



Amortization of deferred financing costs 10,642

11,105



Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 17,360

17,077



Deferred income taxes 12,109

10,512



Non-cash share-based payment expense 28,049

9,793



Collections on net investment in leases 12,953

19,081



Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings (107,732)

(40,496)



Gain on sale of flight equipment (24,181)

(39,134)



Loss on extinguishment of debt 108

7,577



Impairment of flight equipment 299,551

7,404



Provision for credit losses 5,255

—



Other (1,991)

219



Changes in certain assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable (55,946)

(6,516)



Other assets (40,780)

6,689



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,875)

(2,951)



Lease rentals received in advance (54,608)

16,604



Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities 124,380

410,979



Cash flows from investing activities:









Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment (134,263)

(953,170)



Proceeds from sale of flight equipment 113,588

345,318



Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned

deposits and aircraft sales deposits (4,083)

(13,093)



Unconsolidated equity method investments and associated costs —

(11,681)



Other (594)

3,572



Net cash and restricted cash used in investing activities (25,352)

(629,054)



Cash flows from financing activities:









Repurchase of shares (25,536)

(9,873)



Parent contribution at Merger 25,536

—



Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings 1,193,871

2,141,848



Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings (1,027,164)

(1,814,686)



Debt extinguishment costs (108)

(7,183)



Deferred financing costs (6,358)

(13,343)



Security deposits and maintenance payments received 63,443

149,195



Security deposits and maintenance payments returned (48,162)

(81,351)



Dividends paid (24,025)

(67,453)



Net cash and restricted cash provided by financing activities 151,497

297,154



Net increase in cash and restricted cash: 250,525

79,079



Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 171,437

133,299



Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 421,962

$ 212,378





Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Mos. Ended Nov. 30,

Nine Mos. Ended Nov. 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



















Net income (loss) $ 2,712

$ 59,549

$ (237,340)

$ 124,326

Depreciation 86,845

90,737

262,806

269,689

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts

and incentives 5,384

5,819

17,360

17,077

Interest, net 59,945

63,204

173,996

194,952

Income tax provision 2,269

7,659

14,738

17,280

EBITDA 157,155

226,968

231,560

623,324

Adjustments:















Impairment of Aircraft 9,867

-

299,551

7,404

Equity share of joint venture impairment -

-

-

2,724

Loss on Extinguishment of debt 43

-

280

7,577

Non-cash share based payment expense -

3,209

28,049

9,793

Merger related expense * 437

3,043

35,039

3,043

Loss on MTM of interest rate derivative

contracts -

394

19

4,267

Adjusted EBITDA $ 167,502

$ 233,614

$ 594,498

$ 658,132























* Included $32.5 million in Other expense and $2.6 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses.

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

