Aircastle Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2020

Key Financial Metrics for the Three Months ended September 30, 2020

Total revenues were $192.4 million

Net income of $5.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $181.1 million

Highlights

Issued $650 million of 5.25%, senior unsecured notes due in 2025

of 5.25%, senior unsecured notes due in 2025 In September, Moody's affirmed Aircastle's senior unsecured debt rating at Baa3

For the three months ended September 30, 2020 collections represented approximately 73% of lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues

collections represented approximately 73% of lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues Agreements in place to sell 21 narrow body aircraft as they come off lease

Liquidity

As of October 30, 2020 , total liquidity of $2.1 billion includes $1.25 billion of undrawn credit facilities, unrestricted cash of $432 million , $120 million of contracted asset sales, and $340 million of projected operating cash flows through October 30, 2021

, total liquidity of includes of undrawn credit facilities, unrestricted cash of , of contracted asset sales, and of projected operating cash flows through 226 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.5 billion

$771 million of total adjusted contractual commitments through October 30, 2021 ; includes $500 million of notes due in March 2021

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are optimistic about the eventual recovery of global aviation and the global airline industry. While it is impossible to predict the timing of recovery, we are confident passengers will return, and we are confident about the increasingly important role operating leasing will play in facilitating the industry's recovery."

Mr. Inglese continued, "Aircastle's fleet of predominantly mid-age, single-aisle, fuel efficient aircraft represents a strong value proposition for capital constrained, sensibly managed airlines around the globe. Our management team is deep and experienced, and we enjoy the strong shareholder support of Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing. Driven by our strategic ownership, management's track record, minimal forward commitments, strong liquidity and conservative balance sheet, Aircastle's investment grade credit rating was recently affirmed at Baa3 by Moody's."

(1) Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.

Aviation Assets

As of September 30, 2020, Aircastle owned 262 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $7.0 billion. We also manage nine aircraft with a net book value of $318 million dollars on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft As of

Sept. 30, 2020(1)

As of

Sept. 30, 2019(1) Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 7,041



$ 7,735

Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 5,456



$ 5,873

Number of Aircraft 262



268

Number of Unencumbered Aircraft 226



226

Number of Lessees 81



87

Number of Countries 45



48

Weighted Average Fleet Age (years)(2) 10.4



9.8

Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(2) 4.2



4.8

Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the quarter ended(3) 93.8 %

98.8 %







Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures





Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 318



$ 331

Number of Aircraft 9



9



_______________ (1) Calculated using net book value of flight equipment held for lease and net investment in leases at period end. (2) Weighted by net book value. (3) Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by net book value. The decrease from our historical utilization rate was primarily due to the early termination of leases.

Deferrals

In the current environment airlines have sought support from their lessor partners. These requests have generally come in the form of payment deferrals and lease restructurings. Through mid-October, forty-three airlines across the globe have either entered bankruptcy proceedings or completely ceased or suspended operations. We are confident that the major US and global carriers, as well as the largest low-cost carriers, have the means to survive the crisis. We also anticipate that there will be further airline bankruptcies and liquidations in the winter.

We continue to grant deferrals to help certain clients manage through the crisis. As of October 30, 2020, we had executed documents or had approved deferral arrangements with 40 lessees representing approximately 50% of our customer base. The amount deferred currently approximates $101 million, including $80 million that appear in our September 30, 2020 Consolidated Balance Sheet. This represented approximately 14% of our reported lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020.

New Fiscal Year End

Aircastle previously announced that we changed our fiscal year end to the twelve-month period ending on the last day in February. This change better aligns our financial reporting with the financial reporting cycle of our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited. To assist investors with the transition to the new fiscal year, we expect to file a Transition Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities Exchange Commission for the two-month period ending February 29, 2020.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of September 30, 2020, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 271 aircraft leased to 81 customers located in 45 countries.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)



September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 383,920



$ 140,882

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 5,342



14,561

Accounts receivable 69,655



18,006

Flight equipment held for lease, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,895,914 and $1,501,664, respectively 6,725,615



7,375,018

Net investment in leases, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,948 and $0, respectively 315,879



419,396

Unconsolidated equity method investments 35,055



32,974

Other assets 284,507



201,209

Total assets $ 7,819,973



$ 8,202,046









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES





Borrowings from secured financings, net of debt issuance costs and discounts $ 949,181



$ 1,129,345

Borrowings from unsecured financings, net of debt issuance costs and discounts 4,128,133



3,932,491

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 167,059



172,114

Lease rentals received in advance 55,518



108,060

Security deposits 85,714



124,954

Maintenance payments 592,941



682,398

Total liabilities 5,978,546



6,149,362









Commitments and Contingencies













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding —



—

Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 14,048 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020; and 75,122,129 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 —



751

Additional paid-in capital 1,485,777



1,446,664

Retained earnings 355,650



605,269

Total shareholders' equity 1,841,427



2,052,684

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,819,973



$ 8,202,046





The preliminary financial information presented in this press release has not been reviewed by an independent registered public accounting firm because, due to the change of Aircastle's fiscal year-end to the last day in February, the quarterly period no longer ends on September 30, 2020.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Lease rental revenue $ 152,323



$ 203,005



$ 523,623



$ 577,062

Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue 4,744



8,229



16,047



24,993

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (5,355)



(5,895)



(17,455)



(16,951)

Maintenance revenue 37,720



11,095



156,440



54,063

Total lease revenue 189,432



216,434



678,655



639,167

Gain (loss) on sale of flight equipment (232)



13,083



26,538



25,431

Other revenue 3,162



7,348



25,119



9,610

Total revenues 192,362



236,865



730,312



674,208

















Operating expenses:













Depreciation 86,942



90,997



264,764



265,310

Interest, net 57,492



65,261



175,225



195,101

Selling, general and administrative (including non-cash

share-based payment expense of $0 and $3,300 for the

three months ended, and $38,727 and $9,203 for the nine

months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively) 13,977



17,956



89,923



54,273

Impairment of flight equipment 19,464



—



362,209



7,404

Maintenance and other costs 3,259



7,250



12,256



19,867

Total operating expenses 181,134



181,464



904,377



541,955

















Other expense:













Loss on extinguishment of debt —



(7,577)



(4,020)



(7,577)

Merger expenses (405)



—



(32,835)



—

Other (175)



(258)



(286)



(4,229)

Total other expense (580)



(7,835)



(37,141)



(11,806)

















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments 10,648



47,566



(211,206)



120,447

Income tax provision 5,482



5,505



10,302



14,595

Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments, net of tax 605



1,274



2,081



3,405

Net income (loss) $ 5,771



$ 43,335



$ (219,427)



$ 109,257

















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:













Net derivative loss reclassified into earnings —



—



—



184

Other comprehensive income —



—



—



184

Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 5,771



$ 43,335



$ (219,427)



$ 109,441





Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ (219,427)



$ 109,257

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 264,764



265,310

Amortization of deferred financing costs 10,472



10,778

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 17,455



16,951

Deferred income taxes 6,961



10,513

Non-cash share-based payment expense 38,727



9,203

Cash flow hedges reclassified into earnings —



184

Collections on net investment in leases 15,537



17,260

Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings (155,940)



(37,281)

Gain on sale of flight equipment (26,538)



(25,431)

Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,020



7,577

Impairment of flight equipment 362,209



7,404

Provision for credit losses 4,777



—

Other (2,102)



641

Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (52,719)



(11,994)

Other assets (52,723)



2,437

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (8,310)



(2,118)

Lease rentals received in advance (54,990)



12,398

Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities 152,173



393,089

Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment (55,209)



(892,186)

Proceeds from sale of flight equipment 157,507



229,061

Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales deposits (8,327)



15,829

Unconsolidated equity method investments and associated costs —



(15,176)

Other (650)



3,539

Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) investing activities 93,321



(658,933)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchase of shares (27,906)



(21,297)

Parent contribution at Merger 25,536



—

Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings 1,293,871



2,066,848

Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings (1,283,928)



(1,637,269)

Debt extinguishment costs (2,750)



(7,183)

Deferred financing costs (6,205)



(13,711)

Security deposits and maintenance payments received 70,492



147,490

Security deposits and maintenance payments returned (56,760)



(99,109)

Dividends paid (24,025)



(67,444)

Net cash and restricted cash (used in) provided by financing activities (11,675)



368,325

Net increase in cash and restricted cash: 233,819



102,481

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 155,443



167,853

Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 389,262



$ 270,334





Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30,

Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



















Net income (loss) $ 5,771

$ 43,335

$ (219,427)

$ 109,257

Depreciation 86,942

90,997

264,764

265,310

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 5,355

5,895

17,455

16,951

Interest, net 57,492

65,261

175,225

195,101

Income tax provision 5,482

5,505

10,302

14,595

EBITDA 161,042

210,993

248,319

601,214



















Adjustments:















Impairment of Aircraft 19,464

-

362,209

7,404

Equity share of joint venture impairment -

-

-

2,724

Loss on Extinguishment of debt -

7,577

4,020

7,577

Non-cash share based payment expense -

3,300

38,727

9,203

Contract termination expense 172

-

172

-

Merger related expense * 405

-

35,395

-

(Gain) Loss on MTM of interest rate derivative contracts 2

513

115

4,508

Adjusted EBITDA $ 181,085

$ 222,383

$ 688,957

$ 632,630



















* Included $32.8 million in Other expense and $2.6 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses.

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

