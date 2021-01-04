Aircastle to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on January 14, 2021

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it plans to release its third quarter financial results for the period ended November 30, 2020 on January 14, 2021 before the market opens.

In connection with the financial release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern time. A copy of the press release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Aircastle Limited website provided below. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 430-8332 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (786) 204-3966 (from outside of the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the selected start and referencing the passcode "8160028".

A webcast of the conference call will be available on a listen only basis at http://www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. In addition to the press release an accompanying presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of Aircastle's website.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available until 12:00 P.M. Eastern time on Saturday, February 13, 2021 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (from outside of the U.S. and Canada); please reference passcode "8160028".

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of September 30, 2020, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 271 aircraft leased to 81 customers located in 45 countries.

Contact:

Aircastle Advisor LLC

Frank Constantinople, SVP Investor Relations

Tel: +1-203-504-1063

[email protected]

