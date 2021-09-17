Aircover raises $3M Seed Funding Led by Defy Partners

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircover , a real-time sales intelligence platform for customer facing teams, today announces its $3M Series Seed funding. The round was led by Defy Partners, with participation from Firebolt Ventures, Flex Capital, and Ridge Ventures. Additional angel investors include industry veterans in video conferencing, enterprise software, and machine learning. Bob Rosin of Defy Partners will be joining Aircover's board of directors. The capital will be used to accelerate product development and deliver on the vision for every go-to-market team to speak in a unified voice around product, strategy, and ecosystem.

"With the Future of Work accelerating digital interactions between buyers and sellers, it's the right time to build real-time tools directly into the meeting experience to enable teams to have more effective customer conversations," said Andrew Levy, Aircover's CEO and Co-Founder.

Aircover's mission is to bridge the information gap between buyers and sellers through the use of real-time tools and conversational AI on top of virtual meetings. Aircover's software integrates seamlessly into Zoom, automating various parts of the sales process and enabling go-to-market teams to have more effective sales conversations. The Aircover App for Zoom Meetings will be available from the Zoom App Marketplace. Customers can also request access to the expanded beta by visiting aircover.ai.

"One of the goals of launching the Zoom SDK was to provide developers with the tools they need to create valuable and engaging experiences for our mutual customers and integrations ecosystem. Aircover's focus on building sales intelligence directly into the meeting, to guide customer-facing teams through the entire sales cycle, is the type of innovation we had envisioned when we set out to create a broader platform," said Brendan Ittelson, CTO, at Zoom."

The founding team – Andrew Levy, Alex Young, and David Levy – are experienced entrepreneurs with backgrounds in analytics, video platforms, and enterprise sales. The three previously worked together at Apteligent (Crittercism), where Andrew was the Co-Founder and CEO. Apteligent was the leader in enterprise mobile user experience analytics before it sold to VMware in 2017.

"The way that buyers and sellers interact has fundamentally changed. Video and online meetings are now the norm and there is a desperate need for a new generation of tools to drive more meaningful conversations and to help sales teams be more productive in this new environment," said Bob Rosin, Partner at Defy.vc. "Andrew, Alex, and David are a proven world-class team and the early customer feedback has been stellar. We are thrilled to support them as they redefine selling in this new video-enabled era."

About Aircover

Aircover's mission is to bridge the information gap between buyers and sellers through the use of real-time tools and conversational AI. The Aircover platform surfaces in-meeting insights based on the customer interaction, and automates critical parts of the sales process. As a result, revenue teams maximize sales effectiveness and sales efficiency. By building these tools directly into a live meeting, we enable go-to-market teams to change the outcome of their sales meetings with more effective customer interactions. The founding team consists of leaders in analytics, video platforms, and enterprise sales. Aircover is a remote-friendly company with its headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit https://aircover.ai/ .

About Defy Partners

Founded in 2016, Defy is a Silicon Valley based early stage venture capital firm. Defy was founded to invest in entrepreneurs and companies looking to solve complex problems. Defy's focus is to help early stage companies mature and scale into companies ready for growth capital. The firm's team has more than 50 years of venture experience, successful operating backgrounds and actively helps successful entrepreneurs grow companies from inception through exit. Connect with Defy at https://defy.vc/ and @defyvc

