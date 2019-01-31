Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites: Global Market Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Challenges, 2019-2024 - Boeing and Airbus to Develop Major Parts In-House will Heavily Impact the Supply Chain

DUBLIN, Feb 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market by Aircraft Type, by Application Type, by Fiber Type, by Automation Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the global aircraft AFP/ATL composites market over the trend period from 2013 to 2018 and forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The global aircraft AFP/ATL composites market is projected to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach US$ 4,005.1 million in 2024.

Increasing production rates of the next-generation composite-rich aircraft A350XWB, B787, and F-35; introduction of fuel-efficient variants of the best-selling aircraft with a greater composites content:, A320neo and B737 max; Increasing preference of AFP/ATL process for fabricating critical aerospace composite parts; superior benefits of AFP/ATL over the hand layup process; and rising demand for faster production of composite parts in order to produce a large number of aircraft to meet huge order backlogs are giving an impetus to the growth of AFP/ATL composites in the aerospace industry.



AFP/ATL process enables companies to develop lightweight components with increased durability and shorter processing time. Additionally, AFP/ATL-based composite components also do not get damaged easily; thus, help aircraft manufacturers as well as tier players to reduce their repair cost. These advantages are bolstering the demand for AFP/ATL composites which are continuously replacing traditional hand laid composite parts or metal-cast and stamped parts.



Airbus and Boeing, the two aircraft industry giants, are enjoying a huge order backlog of their major aircraft platforms. Boeing and Airbus had a combined order backlog of 13,379 commercial aircraft by the August 2018. This huge pile of order backlogs will allow both the airframers to roll out their aircraft continuously for the next nine years at current build rates.



However, they have strategically been raising the production rates of their key commercial aircraft programs in order to deliver aircraft to their widespread clients at a shorter period. This is generating enormous pressure in the supply chain including tier players to develop parts swiftly in order to meet the expectation of OEMs.

Here, AFP/ATL proves to be a game-changing technology as it helps laying up prepregs at a very fast rate with excellent dimensional control; helping tier players to develop parts in stipulated time. It is being noted that all the major tier players have been switching towards AFP/ATL process.



Another trend, which will have a mammoth impact on the supply chain of the market is the recent announcement made by Boeing and Airbus about developing major parts in-house. This is likely to draw a significant impact on the business of tier players in the long run. For instance; Boeing's upcoming wide-body aircraft B777x's wings spars will be manufactured by Boeing itself.



The global aircraft AFP/ATL composites market is segmented based on the aircraft type as Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Military Aircraft. Wide-body aircraft are likely to remain the growth engines of the market during the forecast period.

Increasing production rates of the next-generation aircraft programs A350XWB and B787 and increasing penetration of composites in newer variants of aircraft, such as B777x, are driving the wide-body aircraft segment. Military aircraft segment is driven by Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft whose production rate is also increasing with a target of 160 aircraft per annum by 2023.



Based on the application type, airframe is likely to remain the most dominant segment during the forecast period, whereas engine components are likely to remain the fastest-growing segment in the same period. Increasing composite content in the latest turbofan engines will continue to drive the demand for lightweight AFP/ATL composites in the engine segment in the foreseen future. Similarly, fuselage and wing sections of both next-generation aircraft (B787 and A350XWB) are made using advanced composites fabricated through AFP/ATL process.



Based on the fiber type, carbon fiber composite is projected to remain the most dominant as well as the fastest-growing fiber type market over the next five years. Carbon fiber composite offers numerous advantages, such as high strength-to-weight ratio, high tensile and compressive strength, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and high fatigue resistance at lower weight over counterpart glass fiber composites.



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, prepreg suppliers, AFP/ATL component manufacturers, tier player, aircraft OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. Some of the key players in the aircraft AFP/ATL composites market are Spirit AeroSystems, Premium Aerotech, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Leonardo S.p.A, Triumph Aerostructures, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, The Boeing Company, Airbus Group, GKN Aerospace, Bombardier Aerospace, and UTC Aerospace System. The key aircraft OEMs include Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, Embraer, COMAC, Lockheed Martin, Dassault Aviation, and Gulfstream Aerospace.



Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market - Overview and Market Forces

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Classification

2.2.1. By Aircraft Type

2.2.2. By Application Type

2.2.3. By Fiber Type

2.2.4. By Automation Type

2.2.5. By Region

2.3. Market Drivers

2.4. Market Constraints

2.5. Supply Chain Analysis

2.6. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.7. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.8. Porter's Five Force Model

2.9. SWOT Analysis



3. Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type

3.1. Strategic Insights

3.2. Narrow-Body Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.3. Wide-Body Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.4. Regional Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.5. General Aviation AFP/ATL Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.6. Helicopter AFP/ATL Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.7. Military Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



4. Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market Analysis - By Application Type

4.1. Strategic Insights

4.2. Airframe: AFP/ATL Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

4.3. Flight Control Surfaces: AFP/ATL Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

4.4. Engine: AFP/ATL Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

4.5. Others: AFP/ATL Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



5. Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market Analysis - By Fiber Type

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. Aircraft AFP/ATL GFRP Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.3. Aircraft AFP/ATL CFRP Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.4. Aircraft AFP/ATL AFRP Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



6. Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market Analysis - By Automation Type

6.1. Strategic Insights

6.2. Aircraft AFP Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.3. Aircraft ATL Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



7. Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market Analysis - By Region

7.1. Strategic Insights

7.2. North American Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market Analysis

7.3. European Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market Analysis

7.4. Asia-Pacific's Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market Analysis

7.5. Rest of World's (RoW) Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market Analysis



8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Strategic Insights

8.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

8.3. Geographical Presence

8.4. New Product Launches

8.5. Strategic Alliances: Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations etc.

8.6. Market Share Analysis



9. Strategic Growth Opportunities

9.1. Strategic Insights

9.2. Market Attractive Analysis

9.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Aircraft Type

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

9.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Fiber Type

9.2.4. Market Attractiveness by Automation Type

9.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Region Type

9.2.6. Market Attractiveness by Country

9.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

9.4. Emerging Trends

9.5. Key Success Factors



10. Company Profiles of Key Players

10.1. Airbus Group SE

10.2. The Boeing Company

10.3. Bombardier Aerospace

10.4. GKN Aerospace

10.5. Kawasaki Heavy Industries

10.6. Leonardo S.p.A

10.7. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

10.8. Premium Aerotech

10.9. Spirit AeroSystems

10.10. Triumph Aerostructures

10.11. UTC Aerospace System

