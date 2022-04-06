Aircraft Braking Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 1.29 billion | Development of Electric Brake Systems to be a Key Market Trend | Technavio

The development of electric brake systems is one of the trends in the aircraft braking systems market growth. The use of electric technology can replace the conventional hydraulic lines, which makes the installation and maintenance much easier. The production and use of electric brakes are environmentally friendly, as they do not feature potential toxic chemicals such as cadmium, chromium, beryllium, and asbestos.

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Commercial aviation:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the commercial aviation segment under the application category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. The rapid growth of the commercial aviation industry can be attributed to the increasing preference of consumers for air travel.

Out-of-Scope:

Military aviation



General aviation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Key Companies- Advent Aircraft Systems Inc., Aviation Products Systems Inc., BERINGER AERO, Crane Co., Electroid Co., GOLDfren, Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jay Em Aerospace Inc., MATCO mfg, McFarlane Aviation Inc., Meggitt Plc, NMG Aerospace, Parker Hannifin Corp., RAPCO Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Sonex Aircraft LLC, Tactair Fluid Controls Inc., and The Carlyle Johnson Machine Co. LLC, among others.

Driver- Growth of commercial and general aviation

Challenge- Grounding of aircraft fleets

Advent Aircraft Systems Inc., Aviation Products Systems Inc., BERINGER AERO, Crane Co., Electroid Co., GOLDfren, Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jay Em Aerospace Inc., MATCO mfg, McFarlane Aviation Inc., Meggitt Plc, NMG Aerospace, Parker Hannifin Corp., RAPCO Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Sonex Aircraft LLC, Tactair Fluid Controls Inc., and The Carlyle Johnson Machine Co. LLC, among others. Driver- Growth of commercial and general aviation

Growth of commercial and general aviation Challenge- Grounding of aircraft fleets

Vendor Insights-

The Aircraft Braking Systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and business expansions to compete in the market. The offerings of some of the key vendors are listed below:

BERINGER AERO - The company offers solutions for aircraft braking systems that are designed to provide the stopping power with progressivity and reliability with various types of wheel and brake assemblies, under the brand name of Beringer.

The company offers solutions for aircraft braking systems that are designed to provide the stopping power with progressivity and reliability with various types of wheel and brake assemblies, under the brand name of Beringer. Crane Co. - The company offers solutions for aircraft braking systems that deliver complete braking control from aircraft touchdown to low speed dropout and the autobrake provides the pilot deceleration levels, under the brand name of Crane.

The company offers solutions for aircraft braking systems that deliver complete braking control from aircraft touchdown to low speed dropout and the autobrake provides the pilot deceleration levels, under the brand name of Crane. Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc. - The company offers solutions for aircraft braking systems that deliver locked wheel protection which prevents safety-critical situations from occurring, as well as blown tires, under the brand name of Grove.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Aircraft Braking Systems Market Driver:

Growth of commercial and general aviation:

The increasing number of very high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs ) is augmenting the demand for chartered flights or private jets for business and leisure. The global civil passenger traffic is expected to double in the next 15 years. This growth in global air passenger traffic can be met if airlines procure more aircraft to increase their fleet size and replace retiring aircraft. Thus, the aftermarket demand for aircraft braking systems is expected to account for a large share of the market.

Aircraft Braking Systems Market Challenge:

Grounding of aircraft fleets:

The development of the global aircraft braking systems market is largely dependent on the growth of the fleet size of scheduled airlines and air forces. A large fleet size necessitates the replacement of aircraft braking systems. However, the grounding of a few airlines or an aircraft model and delays in deliveries of aircraft ordered by airlines usually hinder the market from achieving its potential growth.

Aircraft Braking Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.77 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, France, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advent Aircraft Systems Inc., Aviation Products Systems Inc., BERINGER AERO, Crane Co., Electroid Co., GOLDfren, Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jay Em Aerospace Inc., MATCO mfg, McFarlane Aviation Inc., Meggitt Plc, NMG Aerospace, Parker Hannifin Corp., RAPCO Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Sonex Aircraft LLC, Tactair Fluid Controls Inc., and The Carlyle Johnson Machine Co. LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

