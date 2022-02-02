Aircraft Circuit Breakers Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 135.1 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Circuit Breakers Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and UAV), by System Type (AC and DC), by Voltage Type (High Voltage, Medium Voltage, and Low Voltage), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Industry Analysis: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aircraft circuit breakers market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market and formulate the growth strategies.

Aircraft Circuit Breakers Market: Highlights

Circuit breakers are electrical devices that mechanically interrupt and isolate a circuit during the flow of excessive current. It is a switching device that can be operated manually or automatically to control and protect an electrical power system. The modern aircraft electrical power system largely deals with a huge power network and a large number of associated electrical equipment. In the absence of a circuit breaker, an abnormal or excessively high current may flow through the aircraft electrical equipment and power network during an electrical fault or short circuit fault, which may damage the aircraft electrical equipment permanently.

Presently, the aerospace industry has been battling with several unforeseen challenges. The grounding of the B737 max first paused the industry growth trajectory, affected the entire value chain for a short period of time. The industry stakeholders were hammering hard to realign the industry wheels on the track, but the onset of the pandemic derailed the industry to almost a decade back. Other noticeable setbacks are the temporary halt in the production of B787 and delays in the market entries of B777x, C919, and MC21 that subdued the recovery trajectory. The impact of these challenges has been recorded in the entire aerospace ecosystem including the circuit breakers, a small but extremely useful electrical device. The market for circuit breakers in the aerospace industry recorded a massive decline of over 20% in the year 2020.

However, the industry stakeholders are still optimistic about the quick recovery, close to the year 2024 or 2025. Narrow-body aircraft may record prompt recovery supported by the increase in the production rate of A320 and A220 paired with the resumption in B737Max deliveries. Furthermore, entries of C919 and MC-21 assist the market to log the faster recovery. On the other hand, wide-body aircraft, the fatty aircraft category, may undergo a couple of more challenging years in the wake of B787 challenges paired with delays in B777x entry. Overall, the aircraft circuit breakers market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 7% in the long run to reach a value of US$ 135.1 million in 2026.

Click Here and Run Through the Detailed TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/2552/aircraft-electrical-circuit-breakers-market.html

Based on the aircraft type, commercial aircraft is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. An expected increase in production rates of key aircraft programs, such as A320 family and A220; re-entry of B737Max; and introduction of variants of existing and upcoming aircraft programs, such as A321XLR, Irkut MC-21, and COMAC C919, are likely to create a strong demand for circuit breakers in the commercial aircraft segment over the next five years. Furthermore, both, Boeing and Airbus, are optimistic about the market recovery and have been projecting over 40,000 commercial and regional aircraft deliveries over the next twenty years, assuring a healthy demand for circuit breakers in the long run.

Based on the system type, the aircraft circuit breakers market is classified as AC and DC circuit breakers. The AC circuit breakers segment is expected to remain the larger and the faster growing segment in the market during the forecast period, owing to the reason that they are the primary source of electrical power in an aircraft.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample on the Exclusive Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2552/aircraft-electrical-circuit-breakers-market.html#form

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft circuit breakers during the forecast period. The region is home to many aircraft manufacturers, driven by a strong supply chain network and extraordinary technological capabilities. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market. Canada, a relatively small market, is also likely to contribute to the region's market growth, mainly propelled by the A220 assembly base in the country.

Asia-Pacific is an emerging market with immense growth potential in China, Japan, and India. China has been an apple of the eye of the entire industry stakeholders, mainly because of growing air passenger traffic paired with flourishing indigenous aircraft infrastructure. All the major companies are establishing assembly plants in the country to tap the growth potential. India, a minuscule market, is likely to exhibit huge growth potential in the coming years, particularly in the commercial aerospace and military aircraft categories. Furthermore, the governments are taking several initiatives to build a strong industry infrastructure within India to grow the Indian aerospace industry.

Most of the circuit breaker manufacturers for the aerospace industry are extremely diversified with the presence in several other products. Circuit breakers account for a fraction of their revenues, leading the overall competitive rivalry to the downside. The following are the key players in the Aircraft Circuit Breakers market:

Safran Group

Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

Eaton Aerospace

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

AMETEK.Inc.

Crouzet

Astronics Corporation

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global aircraft circuit breakers market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Circuit Breakers Market, by Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

UAV (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Circuit Breakers Market, by System Type

AC (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

DC (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Circuit Breakers Market, by Voltage Type

High-Voltage Circuit Breakers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Medium-Voltage Circuit Breakers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Low-Voltage Circuit Breakers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Circuit Breakers Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Saudi Arabia , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Aerospace-Defense.html

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

Stratview Research has launched 'Composights', an online portal which offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

SOURCE Stratview Research