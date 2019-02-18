Aircraft Communication System Market to Hit $2.9bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft communication systems market is set to rise from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to around USD 2.9 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Rapid globalization in conjunction with increasing air connectivity across new destinations will showcase potential opportunities for air travel over the forecast period. Moreover, expansion in the tourism and defense industry are the key factors expected to escalate air carrier demand over the study timeframe.

Aircraft Communication System Market is driven by increasing requirements for efficient transmission technologies enabling safer air travel across destinations.

Introduction of new aircraft with a focus on reducing weight and incorporation of advanced avionics are boosting the aircraft communication system market growth over the study timeframe. Increasing requirements for efficient transmission technologies enabling safer air travel across destinations are accelerating the market over the coming years.

Proliferating military budget across the globe along with modernization of conventional air carrier fleet with advanced avionics are further accelerating the market share over the study timeframe.

Major regulatory bodies including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and FAA regulate aircraft communication system market to ensure fast and accurate exchange of information. Stringent regulations pertaining to air carrier safety has encouraged industry participants to invest more in the development of signal transmission systems. Regulatory policies for replacement of outdated systems including IFR and VFR are positively influencing the market size over the projected timeframe.

Signal congestions and Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) in satellite frequency bands are among the key challenges for industry growth. Rising impact on active sensors performance due to increasing interference from numerous aircrafts further enhances the radio frequency interference. Increasing number of signals transmitted per hour by active sensors has increased the overall signal congestion. The presence of a large number of active sensor techniques along with wide range of RFI environment may hamper the aircraft communication systems market share over the projected timeframe

Based on product, high frequency will witness significant gains in the aircraft communication system market. The superior transmission of signals for facilitating direct long-distance signal transmission along with the improved transfer of data over shore areas are supporting the segment growth over the study timeframe. Increasing prominence of effective air traffic control (ATC) between airport control units ensuring air travel safety and reduced flight delays are supporting the market share over the projected timeframe.

Antennas hold a substantial potential to capture the aircraft communication system market. The requirement for constant transmission of signals from air carriers to ground air traffic control for maintaining the flight during its journey are supporting the segment share over the study timeframe. Moreover, the availability of multiple ranges of antennas with varied size and transmission capabilities based on the flight application further supports the system market share over the study timeframe.

Commercial air carrier will witness prominent growth in the aircraft communication systems marketplace. Proliferating air carrier production across the globe owing to rising air passenger traffic are boosting the segment growth over the study timeframe.

Europe aircraft communication system market share will witness robust growth owing to government initiatives on precautionary measures on accidents along with stringent regulations on air carrier inspection & safety. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies to enhance travel safety and avert air carrier accidents will propel the industry demand over the projected timeframe.

