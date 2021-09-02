Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market by Application, Aircraft Type, Form Factor, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Output Power, Output Number, Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market by Application, Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Air Taxis), Form Factor, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Output Power, Output Number, Type, and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace DC-DC converter market size is projected to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2021 to USD 1.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The market is driven by various factors, such as introduction to new programs in business jets, rise in aircraft renewals and deliveries, growing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles and increasing demand for military helicopters.

Non-Isolated DC-DC Converters: The largest segment of the Aerospace DC-DC Converter market, by Type.

The non-isolated type DC-DC converter are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. Non-isolated DC-DC converters in aerospace are used in several sub-systems of UAVs and aircrafts, such as cockpit lighting. In the aerospace and defense industry, 10 to 20 Amp rated non-isolated DC-DC converters are used. These converters can operate in wide temperatures from -40C to 85C. All DC-DC converters used in the aerospace and defense industry are of military standard. Texas Instruments' LM5161 is one such non-isolated aerospace DC-DC converter used in UAVs.

Multiple Power Output: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace DC-DC Converter market, by Output Number.

Based on the output number, the multiple output DC-DC converters are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. Multiple output DC-DC converters in the aerospace industry are used in avionics systems in cockpits, where the same voltage level is required for driving many sub-systems. One such sub-system is the cockpit lighting system in aircrafts. They work for input voltage ranges from 18 volts to 32 volts DC and are capable of providing output DC voltage in the range of 3.3 to 18 volts. These converters have an operating efficiency of as high as 98%. RECOM Power's MD200 provides one 5Vdc output and two 12Vdc outputs.

Brick: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace DC-DC converter market, by Form Factor.

Based on the form factor, the brick DC-DC converter is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. Brick DC-DC converters offer products in different sizes, fulfilling the need for a compact DC-DC converter. These can be further categorized into full brick, half brick, quarter brick, eighth brick, and sixteenth brick.

<28v: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace DC-DC converter market, by Input Voltage.

Based on the input voltage, the <28v segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. DC-DC converters work on input voltages below 28 volts; these are compact and provide single output. They are used in UAVs for applications such as controllers. Crane's MTR 40 is one such aerospace DC-DC converter that works on 16 to 40 volts input voltage and provides 3.3 volts DC output.

15v: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace DC-DC converter market, by Output Voltage.

Based on output voltage, the 15v output voltage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. One of the applications where 15 volts DC supply is required is in the Electric Engine Controller (EEC). These 15 volts DC-DC converters are isolated converters. Infineon's Electronic Power Conditioner (EPC) is one such product designed to provide 15 volts regulated DC output for aircrafts.

North America: The largest contributing region in the aerospace DC-DC Converter market.

North America is projected to be the largest regional share of the global aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. The US is one of the leaders in the aerospace DC-DC converters industry. Major companies such as Advanced Energy(US), Vicor Corp. (US), Texas Instruments(US), Crane Co.(US), XP Power(US), Bel Fuse Inc.(US), and Astronics(US), and small-scale private companies such as Pico Electronics(US), Abbott Tech(US), VPT(US), Martek Power(US), KGS Electronics(US), SYNQOR(US), and AJ's Power Source (US) have their headquarters in the US. The above-mentioned major players continuously invest in the R&D of new & improved designs of aerospace and defense-standard DC-DC converters.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market

4.2 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Aircraft Type

4.3 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Output Number

4.4 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Input Voltage

4.5 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Introduction to New Programs in Business Jets

5.2.1.2 Rise in Aircraft Renewals and Deliveries

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Military Helicopters

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Adoption of Drones due to Political, Economic, Social, Technological, and Legal Factors

5.2.2.2 Lengthy Period of Product Certification from Aviation Authorities

5.2.2.3 Defense Budget Reductions in Developed Nations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Environmental Concerns

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Business Jets from Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Restrictions in the Commercial Use of Drones

5.3 COVID-19 Impact Scenarios

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for the Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market

5.6 Market Ecosystem

5.7 Volume Data

5.8 Tariff Regulatory Landscape for the Power Electronics Industry

5.9 Trade Data

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.12 Use Cases

5.13 Operational Data

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Major Companies

6.2.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

6.2.3 End-users/Customers

6.3 Emerging Industry Trends

6.3.1 Reduction in Size

6.3.2 Highly Precise Testing Process

6.3.3 Hvdc to Lvdc Power Conversion

6.3.4 Dc-Dc Converter for Electronic Engine Controller (Eec)

6.4 Innovations and Patents Registrations, 2012-2021

6.5 Impact of Megatrends

7 Aerospace DC-DC Converters Market, by Aircraft Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fixed

7.3 Rotary Wing

7.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

7.5 Air Taxis

8 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Form Factor

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chassis Mount

8.3 Encapsulated

8.4 Brick

8.5 Others

9 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Input Voltage

9.1 Introduction

9.2 <28V

9.3 28-75V

9.4 75-270V

9.5 270-800V

9.6 >800V

10 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Output Voltage

10.1 Introduction

10.2 5V

10.3 12V

10.4 15V

10.5 24V

10.6 48V

10.7 >48V

11 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Output Power

11.1 Introduction

11.2 <10W

11.3 10-29W

11.4 30-99W

11.5 100-250W

11.6 250-500W

11.7 500-1000W

11.8 >1000W

12 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Output Number

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Single Output

12.3 Dual Output

12.4 Multiple Output

13 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Isolated Dc-Dc Converters

13.2.1 Isolated Dc-Dc Converters Provide Isolation Between the Input and Output Sections of the Device

13.3 Non-Isolated Dc-Dc Converters

13.3.1 Non-Isolated Dc-Dc Converters Can Easily be Fitted into Small-Size Applications.

14 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Application

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Avionics

14.2.1 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters are Used in Several Avionics That are Used in Civil and Military Aircrafts

14.3 Power Distribution Systems

14.3.1 All the Avionics from Aircrafts Get Power from this 28Vdc Network

14.4 Flight Control Systems

14.4.1 Flight Control Systems Refer to the System That Controls All the Functionalities of the Aircraft

14.5 Surveillance Systems

14.5.1 Surveillance Systems in Aviation are Used to Detect Aircraft and Send the Information to the Atc

14.6 Environmental Control Systems

14.6.1 an Environmental Control System is Used to Maintain an Appropriate Temperature in the Cockpit

14.7 Energy Storage Systems

14.7.1 an Energy Storage System Includes Batteries That Store the Power and Supply It to the Network

14.8 Other Systems

15 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Region

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 2020

16.3 Revenue Analysis of the Top Five Market Players, 2020

16.3.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant

16.3.1.1 Star

16.3.1.2 Emerging Leader

16.3.1.3 Pervasive

16.3.1.4 Participant

16.4 Competitive Scenario

16.4.1 New Product Launches/Developments

16.4.2 Deals

17 Company Profiles

17.1 Key Players

17.1.1 Tdk-Lambda Corporation

17.1.2 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

17.1.3 Infineon Technologies Ag

17.1.4 Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

17.1.5 Vicor Corporation

17.1.6 Pico Electronics

17.1.7 Abbott Technologies

17.1.8 Texas Instruments Incorporated

17.1.9 FDK Corporation

17.1.10 Recom-Power GmbH

17.1.11 Crane Co.

17.1.12 Brightloop Converters

17.1.13 Cincon Electronics

17.1.14 Vpt

17.1.15 Martek Power

17.1.16 Xp Power

17.1.17 Viable Power

17.1.18 Thales

17.1.19 Bel Fuse Inc.

17.1.20 Kgs Electronics

17.1.21 Synqor

17.1.22 Astronics Corporation

17.1.23 Meggitt plc

17.2 Other Players

17.2.1 Tame Power

17.2.2 Aj's Power Source

18 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3agy8s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

