Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market worth $1.7 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market by Application, Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Air Taxis), Form Factor, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Output Power, Output Number, Type, and Region - Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2021 to USD 1.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030. The market is driven by various factors, such introduction to new programs in business jets, rise in aircraft renewals and deliveries, growing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, and increasing demand for military helicopters.

The aircraft DC-DC converter market includes major players TDK Lambda Corporation (Japan), Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (US), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and Vicor Corporation (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 has affected aircraft DC-DC converter production and services globally in 2020.

Introduction to new programs in business jets will drive the demand for DC-DC converters

Business jet manufacturers are focusing on improvements in the passenger experience. Upgrading avionics, cabin interiors, and aircraft systems are some of the areas of focus. The Praetor 500 and the Praetor 600 launched by Embraer and Global 5500 and Global 6500 by Bombardier in 2018 are some of the business jets launched with such upgraded infrastructures. This has resulted in the introduction of new aircraft programs. New aircraft programs demand the replacement of existing aircrafts and attract new buyers. The sales of older designs slow down with the introduction of new aircrafts with advanced features and designs. This leads to the growth of the business jet market. The demand for electrical components such as DC-DC converters in newly designed aircrafts is higher, owing to which the aircraft DC-DC converters market will also witness growth.

The non-isolated DC-DC converter is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the non-isolated type DC-DC converter is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. In non-isolated DC-DC converters, the current can flow between input and output pins. Non-isolated DC-DC converters can easily be fitted into small-size applications. When parameters such as size and cost are considered, non-isolated converters are preferred over isolated DC-DC converters.

The multiple output segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the output number, the multiple output DC-DC converters are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. Multiple output DC-DC converters in the aviation industry are used in avionics systems in cockpits, where the same voltage level is required for driving many sub-systems. One such sub-system is the cockpit lighting system in aircrafts. They work for input voltage ranges from 18 volts to 32 volts DC and are capable of providing output DC voltage in the range of 3.3 to 18 volts. These converters have an operating efficiency of as high as 98%. RECOM Power's MD200 provides one 5Vdc output and two 12Vdc outputs.

The brick form factor is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the form factor, the brick DC-DC converter is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the aircraft DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. Brick type DC-DC converters are known for their high-power density with lower operational noise. These converters also provide advanced power processing and a very compact package. They provide a wide range of input and output voltage and have higher operational efficiency. Brick DC-DC converters offer products in different sizes, fulfilling the need for a compact DC-DC converter. These can be further categorized into full brick, half brick, quarter brick, eighth brick, and sixteenth brick.

Power 100-250W output power DC-DC converter projected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period

The 100-250Wc output power segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. These DC-DC converters are available in both isolated and non-isolated product types. As they provide high output of 100-250W, they also operate under an ultra-wide range of input voltage, which is as high as 10:1 for some products. These are optimum solutions for working under harsh environmental conditions and are suitable for military and aviation applications.

The 15V output voltage DC-DC converter is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on output voltage, the 15v output voltage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. One of the applications where 15 volts DC supply is required is in the Electric Engine Controller (EEC). These 15 volts DC-DC converters are isolated converters. Infineon's Electronic Power Conditioner (EPC) is one such product designed to provide 15 volts regulated DC output for aircrafts.

The <28V input voltage DC-DC converter is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on input voltage, the <28v input voltage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. DC-DC converters work on input voltages below 28 volts; these are compact and provide single output. They are used in UAVs for applications such as controllers. Crane's MTR 40 is one such aircraft DC-DC converter that works on 16 to 40 volts input voltage and provides 3.3 volts DC output.

The unmanned aerial vehicles segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the aircraft type, the unmanned aerial vehicles are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. UAVs include all military and non-military drones used for different applications such as surveillance, security, and battlefields. The market for UAVs is growing at a healthy rate and is not much affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The environmental control system segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the application, the environmental control system are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. An environmental control system is used to maintain an appropriate temperature in the cockpit. It uses temperature sensors as an input. According to the readings of these temperature sensors, the ECS controls the environment in the cockpit. This again is a very important control system used in planes considering the harsh external environment. The temperature sensors used are RTDs because of their capability of measuring a wide range of temperatures. DC-DC converters are used to convert the output of RTDs into an appropriate form, which is taken as an input to the controller.

The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2030

North America is projected to be the largest regional share of the global aircraft DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. The US is one of the leaders in the aircraft DC-DC converters industry. Major companies such as Advanced Energy(US), Vicor Corp. (US), Texas Instruments(US), Crane Co.(US), XP Power(US), Bel Fuse Inc.(US), and Astronics(US), and small-scale private companies such as Pico Electronics(US), Abbott Tech(US), VPT(US), Martek Power(US), KGS Electronics(US), SYNQOR(US), and AJ's Power Source (US) have their headquarters in the US. The above-mentioned major players continuously invest in the R&D of new & improved designs of aerospace and defense-standard DC-DC converters.

The progress of aerospace and defense standard DC-DC converters in North America is growing because of the steady demand in the aviation sector and the development of new and advanced UAVs. Also, the development of More Electric Aircraft (MEA) demands new and improved aerospace and military-standard DC-DC converters.

