Aircraft De-Icing Market Size to Grow by USD 1038.55 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Aircraft De-Icing Market share is set to increase by USD 1038.55 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 4.6% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft De-Icing Market 2023-2027

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global aircraft de-icing market as a part of the global aerospace and defense market, within the global capital goods market. The parent market, global aerospace, and defense market cover products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation, defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains, arms, and ammunition, defense electronics, defense logistics equipment, and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles. The aerospace and defense market also encompasses maintenance, overhaul, and repair (MRO) activities related to commercial and general aviation, and defense sectors.

Technavio calculates the global capital goods market size based on the combined revenue generated by the manufacturers/providers for industries such as aerospace and defense, building, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, trading companies, and distributors.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive

sample!

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Aircraft De-Icing Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now!



Global Aircraft De-Icing Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Aircraft De-Icing Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Aircraft De-Icing Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global Aircraft De-Icing Market compared to other regions. 55% growth will originate from North America . With the existence of top airline companies, aircraft manufacturers, and producers of aviation components, the market in North America is mature. In North America , there is a need for aircraft, aviation de-icing equipment, and fluid manufacturing activities, which is supported by the presence of numerous important firms from across the aircraft manufacturing supply chain.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Aircraft De-Icing Market as per End-User segmentation is categorized into Commercial and Others.

Revenue Generating Segment - De-icing is the crucial process of clearing snow, ice, or frost from airplanes using de-icing agents like acetate- and formate-based de-icers. The majority of commercial airplanes are built to fly with clean surfaces, therefore an accumulation of ice on the outside of the aircraft can disrupt airflow and prevent a safe takeoff. De-icing is therefore a crucial step for commercial aircraft before takeoff.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales

revenue - Get it now!

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

A significant element fueling the expansion of the worldwide aircraft de-icing industry is the increasing purchase of new aircraft. Aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are investing in capacity expansion due to increased demand for aircraft, particularly in APAC. To enhance their local and regional client bases, Boeing and Airbus have both been growing their respective manufacturing and assembly facilities in China .

. With the anticipated rise in the purchase of new aircraft, there will be a similar rise in the need for aviation de-icing fluids and equipment. Therefore, de-icing and anti-icing fluids are sprayed on the aircraft to avoid the formation of ice and the resultant drag caused on the aircraft. So, throughout the forecast period, the rising demand for commercial aircraft is anticipated to drive the expansion of the global aircraft de-icing market.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

The expansion of the worldwide aircraft de-icing market will be fueled by the growing emphasis on developing centralized de-icing facilities (CDFs). The commercial airline and airport business models have seen a significant shift since 2000, which has contributed to the global aviation industry's explosive growth. Therefore, to manage the complex ecology of aviation operations, airline operators and airport authorities are utilizing new and enhanced methods.

A shared, agile infrastructure has been established by several commercial airline operators, enabling rapid information sharing among numerous parties. This very efficient airport infrastructure approach gives airport authorities and airline operators access to a converged network architecture, which speeds up turnaround for airlines and improves passenger satisfaction.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The expansion of the worldwide airplane deicing market is significantly hampered by the operational difficulties associated with de-icing fluids. The airline sector, government-run aviation authorities, and vendors are working together to produce environmentally friendly aircraft de-icing fluids that will not jeopardize aircraft and passenger safety.

However, the deteriorating qualities of de-icing solutions due to improper storage have an impact on their use during severe snowfall. Larger airplanes may hold thousands of gallons of diluted de-icing fluid, but most of this fluid pours off the aircraft and onto the ground, necessitating effective de-icing fluid handling and storage.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic)

considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and

indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research

reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aircraft De-Icing Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Aircraft De-Icing Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Aircraft De-Icing Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Aircraft De-Icing Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Aircraft De-Icing Market vendors

Related Reports:

The Amphibious Vehicle Market is projected to grow by USD 1.5 billion with a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers the amphibious vehicle market segmentation by end-user (defense and commercial) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

is projected to grow by with a during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers the amphibious vehicle market segmentation by end-user (defense and commercial) and geography ( , APAC, , the and , and ). The Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market are projected to grow by USD 3.91 billion with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers the satellite manufacturing and launch market segmentation by application (communication satellite, military surveillance, earth observation satellite, navigation satellite, and others), product (satellite launch and launch services), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Aircraft De-Icing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2023-2027 $1038.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accessible Technologies Inc., Aero Sense, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dow Inc., General Atomics, Global Ground Support LLC, Inland Technologies, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kilfrost Group Plc, LNT Solutions Ltd., Mallaghan GA Inc., Proviron Industries NV, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Shanghai Cartoo Machinery Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., Tronair Inc., Vestergaard Co., Vizag Chemical International, and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID -19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global aircraft de-icing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global aircraft de-icing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 De-icing systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on De-icing systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on De-icing systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on De-icing systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on De-icing systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Deicer truck - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Deicer truck - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Deicer truck - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Deicer truck - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Deicer truck - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 De-icing chemicals and fluids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on De-icing chemicals and fluids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on De-icing chemicals and fluids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on De-icing chemicals and fluids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on De-icing chemicals and fluids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accessible Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 112: Accessible Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Accessible Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Accessible Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Aero Sense

Exhibit 115: Aero Sense - Overview



Exhibit 116: Aero Sense - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Aero Sense - Key offerings

12.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 118: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 119: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 120: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 121: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.6 Clariant AG

Exhibit 123: Clariant AG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Clariant AG - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Clariant AG - Key news



Exhibit 126: Clariant AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Clariant AG - Segment focus

12.7 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 128: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Dow Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 General Atomics

Exhibit 133: General Atomics - Overview



Exhibit 134: General Atomics - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: General Atomics - Key offerings

12.9 Global Ground Support LLC

Exhibit 136: Global Ground Support LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: Global Ground Support LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Global Ground Support LLC - Key offerings

12.10 Inland Technologies

Exhibit 139: Inland Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 140: Inland Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Inland Technologies - Key offerings

12.11 John Bean Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 142: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Kilfrost Group Plc

Exhibit 146: Kilfrost Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 147: Kilfrost Group Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Kilfrost Group Plc - Key offerings

12.13 LNT Solutions Ltd.

Exhibit 149: LNT Solutions Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: LNT Solutions Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: LNT Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 152: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Textron Inc.

Exhibit 156: Textron Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Textron Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Textron Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Textron Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Tronair Inc.

Exhibit 160: Tronair Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Tronair Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Tronair Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Vestergaard Co.

Exhibit 163: Vestergaard Co. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Vestergaard Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Vestergaard Co. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Vestergaard Co. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio