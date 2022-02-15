Aircraft Engine Compressor Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from Europe| Increase in Aircraft Deliveries to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Aircraft Engine Compressor Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global aircraft engine compressor market growth is the increase in aircraft deliveries due to expected growth in air travel at a steady pace during the forecast period. The introduction of innovative low-fare business models by regional airlines and the rise in affluence of the middle class in emerging economies such as China , India , and Indonesia have increased the demand in the air-travel industry. Furthermore, with the growing global air traffic, regulatory bodies are intensifying regulatory controls over emissions to meet the Paris Climate Agreement. In March 2017 , the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) adopted a new aircraft CO2 emissions standard applicable for the aircraft manufactured from 2020, and the aircraft in production has to meet the standards by 2023. Therefore, aircraft engine manufacturers and aircraft fleet operators are extensively integrating advanced solutions to curb emission levels, which is expected to support the market growth during the coming years.

Aircraft Engine Compressor Market Segmentation



The aircraft engine compressor market report is segmented by Application (Commercial and business aircraft and Military aircraft) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the aircraft engine compressor market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The aircraft engine compressor market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Bet Shemesh Engines Ltd.



Bharat Forge Ltd.



Honeywell International Inc.



IHI Corp.



Melrose Industries Plc



MTU Aero Engines AG



Raytheon Technologies Corp.



Rolls-Royce Plc



Safran SA



Turbocam Inc.

Aircraft Engine Compressor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bet Shemesh Engines Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, Safran SA, and Turbocam Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Commercial and business aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bet Shemesh Engines Ltd.

Bharat Forge Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IHI Corp.

Melrose Industries Plc

MTU Aero Engines AG

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rolls-Royce Plc

Safran SA

Turbocam Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

