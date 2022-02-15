Aircraft Engine Compressor Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from Europe| Increase in Aircraft Deliveries to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 15, 2022, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Engine Compressor Market by Application (Commercial and business aircraft and Military aircraft) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 38% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK, Germany, and France are the key markets for aircraft engine compressors in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA. Europe is a major market in the aircraft industry, with considerable production of aircraft engines, civil aircraft, military aircraft, helicopters, and aircraft components. The aircraft manufacturing industry in Europe is concentrated in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Poland, and Sweden. With the presence of major aircraft manufacturers, such as Airbus, the region is witnessing a high demand for aircraft. Airbus has various sites in Europe, which are located in France, Germany, Spain, and the UK. Europe also has well-established domestic airport connectivity, which contributed to the demand for aircraft in 2018.
The potential growth difference for the aircraft engine compressor market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 8.13 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Aircraft Engine Compressor Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - The key factor driving the global aircraft engine compressor market growth is the increase in aircraft deliveries due to expected growth in air travel at a steady pace during the forecast period. The introduction of innovative low-fare business models by regional airlines and the rise in affluence of the middle class in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia have increased the demand in the air-travel industry. Furthermore, with the growing global air traffic, regulatory bodies are intensifying regulatory controls over emissions to meet the Paris Climate Agreement. In March 2017, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) adopted a new aircraft CO2 emissions standard applicable for the aircraft manufactured from 2020, and the aircraft in production has to meet the standards by 2023. Therefore, aircraft engine manufacturers and aircraft fleet operators are extensively integrating advanced solutions to curb emission levels, which is expected to support the market growth during the coming years.
- Market Challenges - The key challenges to the global aircraft engine compressor market growth are the technical issues with compressor and the complexity of compressor blade manufacturing. Failure of any component in the aircraft engine may lead to catastrophic consequences. For instance, in July 2018, All Nippon Airways, a Japan-based airline, had to cancel 113 domestic flights to conduct engine inspections on its Boeing 787 aircraft. The aircraft uses Trent 1000 engines, manufactured by Rolls-Royce, which experienced several occurrences of in-flight engine shut down. The malfunction in engines compelled the airline to ground several B787 aircraft.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
Aircraft Engine Compressor Market Segmentation
The aircraft engine compressor market report is segmented by Application (Commercial and business aircraft and Military aircraft) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the aircraft engine compressor market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments ®ional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
The aircraft engine compressor market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Bet Shemesh Engines Ltd.
- Bharat Forge Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IHI Corp.
- Melrose Industries Plc
- MTU Aero Engines AG
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Rolls-Royce Plc
- Safran SA
- Turbocam Inc.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market -The aircraft turbofan engine market share is expected to increase by USD 629.51 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.37%. Download a free sample now!
Aircraft Engine Market -The aircraft engine market share is expected to increase by USD 57.07 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 18.83%. -Download a free sample report!
|
Aircraft Engine Compressor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 8.13 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.97
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, France, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Bet Shemesh Engines Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, Safran SA, and Turbocam Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Commercial and business aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bet Shemesh Engines Ltd.
- Bharat Forge Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IHI Corp.
- Melrose Industries Plc
- MTU Aero Engines AG
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Rolls-Royce Plc
- Safran SA
- Turbocam Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article