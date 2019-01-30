Aircraft Evacuation Market to Surpass $1bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft evacuation market is expected to grow from over USD 880 million in 2018 to USD 1000 million by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Stringent government regulations for passenger safety will drive the industry size over the forecast period.

Ejection seat will witness significant growth over the forecast time frame with increasing investments from the defense sector to develop advanced products.

OEM holds substantial aircraft evacuation market revenue share to 2024 with increasing demand for air carriers across the globe.

Fixed wing platform leads aircraft evacuation market share owing to increasing demand for commercial aircrafts to accommodate air passengers. The emergence of new industry players in the aviation industry will enhance segment penetration over study timeframe.

Ongoing development of advanced evacuation systems such as sensing devices and lightweight fabric for evacuation system will augment the market share. In March 2014, Trelleborg AB announced the development of a new coated fabric for airplane evacuation slides. This will enable airplane manufacturers to meet the stringent regulatory requirements for evacuation system design and operation.

OEM holds substantial revenue share with the increasing demand for air carriers across the globe. The replacement of existing airplane fleets in order to meet government regulations for airworthiness are positively influencing the segment growth. Moreover, development of low-cost carriers coupled with increasing demand for narrow-body aircrafts such as A320, B737, A319, and B757 will enhance the segment dominance till 2025.

Europe aircraft evacuation market holds a substantial share with the expansion of airlines. In August 2018, Wizz Air announced the expansion of its flight network with 11 new routes. Airliners are developing escape slides to provide enhance seating. In September 2018, Lufthansa Technik along with EAM Worldwide developed a high-performance exit slide. The slide allows airlines to reduce space required for storing slides and can add seating capacity by six seats.

Asia Pacific aircraft evacuation market share will witness a significant growth owing to increasing demand for air travel. Further, as per IATA, the region is witnessing an annual increase of around 5.5% passenger traffic. Continuous investments by industry players for setting up of manufacturing facilities are further supporting the regional growth till 2025.

