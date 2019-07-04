Aircraft Films Market to Reach $1.3 Billion in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Films Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, General Aviation, Regional Aircraft, and Helicopter), by Film Type (Decorative Film, Surfacing Film, Insulation Film, Adhesive Film, and Others), by Application Type (Interiors, Fuselage, Flight Control Surfaces, Wings, and Others), by Material Type (Epoxy Films, Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF) Films, Poly Ether Etherketone (PEEK) Films, Polyimide (PI) Films, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aircraft films market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. After publishing exclusive studies on niche subjects of aircraft decorative laminates, aircraft flame-retardant films and composite surfacing films, we have further expanded our research scope to the overall aircraft films market in order to provide the panoramic picture of the market in terms of usage and function of different films in the different applications. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most comprehensive manner to provide a 360-degree view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulation of growth strategies.

Aircraft Films Market: Highlights

Films are used in the aircraft industry to provide a wide array of functions including thermal and acoustic insulation, surface protection and smoothness, aesthetic appearance, and a barrier to moisture. Aircraft films can be installed on surfaces made of glass, metals, plastics, and composites. Different films in the aircraft industry are used at different locations; hence, they are made from a wide array of materials to meet the requisite performance. For instance, composite surfacing films are used primarily for aircraft exteriors, whereas decorative films are for aircraft interiors, and adhesive films are for metal, composite bonding, and honeycomb applications.

As per Stratview Research, the global aircraft films market is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 1.3 billion in 2024. The tremendous growth in the aircraft films market is primarily attributed to substantial increase in the penetration of composites in structural applications of aircraft. Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly incorporating advanced composites in the crucial sections of their latest aircraft in order to address the airlines' requirement for more fuel-efficient aircraft.

Organic growth of the aircraft industry propelled by increasing air passenger and freight traffic, increasing production rate of the best-selling aircraft, such as A320, increasing investments by OEMs for the development of lightweight and smart cabin interior solution, and rising aircraft fleet size are other noticeable factors, contributing to an increased demand for films in the aircraft industry.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of the key aircraft programs, such as B737, B787, A320, and A350XWB; introduction of variants of the best-selling aircraft programs (A320neo, B737 Max, B777x, and A330neo); market entry of new aircraft (C919 and MC-21); increasing demand for high-quality and lightweight parts in the aerospace industry; and rising aircraft fleet size; are the major factors driving the growth of films in the commercial aircraft segment.

Based on the film type, the market is segmented into decorative films, surfacing films, insulation films, adhesive films, and others. Decorative films are expected to remain the largest segment of the market over the next five years. They are mainly applied to different interior components of an aircraft, such as interior panels, door linings, lavatories, cargo linings, galleys, closets, overhead stowage bins, bulkhead partitions, trolleys, and other personal service units (PSUs). These decorative films are visible to the passengers and are applied to those parts which are in direct contact with them. Decorative films are suitable for any surface of the aircraft cabin, which is not upholstered or carpeted.

The interiors segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the widespread usage of decorative, protective, and adhesive films in aircraft interiors to deliver passenger safety, provide aesthetically pleasing interiors, protect against scratch and moisture, and hold interior panels intact. Other applications segment majorly includes radomes, engine bulkheads, engine bays, exhaust runs, and fuel system components.

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market for aircraft films during the forecast period. The presence of all major aircraft OEMs, tier players, aircraft flame-retardant film suppliers, and raw material suppliers are primarily driving the market in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ).

The key players in the market are The 3M Company, Axiom Materials, Inc., The Boeing Company, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., DUNMORE Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Gurit Holding AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corporation, ISOVOLTA AG, Park Electrochemical Corporation, Schneller LLC, Solvay S.A., and Toray TCAC Holding B.V. Development of high-performance aircraft films, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

In recent years, the market has witnessed gradual consolidation as major players are acquiring small ones to enhance their product portfolio and expand their geographical reach. Some of the foremost mergers & acquisitions that took place in the market include the acquisition of Cytec Industries Inc. by Solvay SA and Toray's acquisition of TenCate Advanced Composites (TCAC) division from Koninklijke TenCate BV.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the films market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Films Market by Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Films Market, By Film Type

Decorative Films (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Surfacing Films (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Insulation Films (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Adhesive Films (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Films (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Films Market, By Application Type

Interiors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fuselage (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Flight Control Surfaces (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wings (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Films Market, By Material Type

Epoxy Films (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PVF Films (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PEEK Films (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polyimide Films (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Films (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Films Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

