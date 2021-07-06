Aircraft fly-by-wire system market in the Aerospace & Defense Industry to grow by USD 2.64 billion|Technavio

Technavio offer in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities

Download FREE Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Aircraft Fly-by-wire System Market Analysis Report by Application (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, and Business Aviation) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/aircraft-fly-by-wire-system-market-industry-analysis

The aircraft fly-by-wire system market is driven by the growing development of multirole fighter aircraft. In addition, the increasing demand for new generation commercial aircraft that feature advanced cockpit controls is anticipated to boost the growth of the Aircraft Fly-by-wire System Market.

Multirole aircraft find applications in air-to-air combat and air-to-ground attacks. Some examples of multirole designs are F-15E Strike Eagle, F/A-18 Hornet, F-35 Lightning II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, Eurofighter Typhoon, JAS 39 Gripen, MiG-29, MiG-35, Su-35, Su-30, Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. The power-by-wire system of F-35 represents a key advancement in the more electric aircraft topology. It integrates self-contained electro-hydrostatic actuators (EHAs) to position primary flight surfaces. An increase in the number of contracts of multirole fighters increases the demand for integration components such as FBW. Therefore, the rise in the production of such multirole aircraft is exponentially driving the demand for FBW-based FCSs, especially in military aviation.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Aircraft Fly-by-wire System Companies:

BAE Systems Plc

BAE Systems Plc offers Primary flight control, secondary/slats and flaps flight controls and monitoring, actuator control electronics, remote electronics units, rudder and yaw control, stabilizer control and monitoring, spoiler control electronics, and monitoring, and active inceptor systems.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. offers a compact fly-by-wire system that uses the latest electronics processing technology to ensure safety and performance.

Liebherr-International AG

Liebherr-International AG offers a fly-by-wire system through its flight control and actuation systems.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Lockheed Martin Corp. offers fly-by-wire systems through its subsidiary Sikorsky.

Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. offers customized aircraft fly-by-wire systems.

Aircraft Fly-by-wire System Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Commercial aviation - size and forecast 2020-2025

Military aviation - size and forecast 2020-2025

Business aviation - size and forecast 2020-2025

Aircraft Fly-by-wire System Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Know more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45604

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Air Ambulance Market- The air ambulance market is segmented by service (hospital-based service, community-based service, and others), aircraft type (rotary-wing aircraft and fixed-wing aircraft), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Anti-Tank Missile System Market- The anti-tank missile system market is segmented by product (vehicle-mounted anti-tank missile system and man-portable anti-tank missile system) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download FREE Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/aircraft-fly-by-wire-system-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio