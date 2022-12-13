Aircraft Gearbox Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Major players in the aircraft gearbox market are Liebherr, Safran S.A., Triumph Group, Aero Gear, CEF Industries, United Technologies Corporation, GE Aviation, Northstar Aerospace, Rexnord Aerospace, The Timken Company, AB SKF, PBS Velka Bites, Avion Corporation, The Boeing group, and Rolls-Royce.







The global aircraft gearbox market is expected to grow from $ 2.73 billion in 2021 to $ 2.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The aircraft gearbox market is expected to grow to $ 3.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The aircraft gearbox market consists of sales of shafts, covers, helical gear boxes, planetary gear boxes, worm gear boxes, and crane duty gear boxes.Values in this market are â€˜factory gateâ€™ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The aircraft gearbox is the most important part of the transmission system for varying rotational speeds and is essential to a functioning engine.Shafts connect the gearbox, and the internal arrangement of a gearbox determines the output torque and speed.



The aircraft gearbox is used to increase output torque or to vary the speed (RPM) of a motor. An aircraft gearbox refers to a gearbox as a contained gear train, which is a mechanical part made up of a number of integrated gears housed in a housing.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft gearbox market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the aircraft gearbox market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($ ) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption valuesâ€"that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The major components in the aircraft gearbox are gears, housing, bearings, and others.Gear refers to a gear as a straightforward rotating device that typically contains teeth (cogs).



The different aircraft types include civil aviation and military aviation.The major fits include retrofit and line fit and involve several gearbox types such as accessory, actuation, reduction, tail rotor, auxiliary power unit, and others.



The several applications include engines and airframes.



An increase in air traffic is expected to propel the growth of aircraft gearboxes.An increase in air traffic refers to an increase in the number of people traveling by air, an increase in international tourism, and an increase in the demand for commercial aircraft for delivery.



The rise in aviation traffic due to population and economic expansion has led to an increase in the demand for aircraft engines and parts, which drives the demand for the aircraft gearbox market. For instance, in May 2022, according to the IATA (International Air Transport Association), a Canada-based trade group for airlines, the total global air traffic in March 2022 increased by 76.0%. March traffic increased 425.44% compared to March 2021. Additionally, in March 2022, traffic for Asia-Pacific airlines increased by 197.1% compared to March 2021, outpacing the 146.5% increase seen in February 2022 over February 2021. Therefore, the increase in air traffic is driving the growth of the aircraft gearbox.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft gearbox market.Major companies in the aircraft gearbox market are advancing their new technologies, research and developments in the aircraft gearbox market to gain a competitive advantage.



For instance, in March 2019, Sikorsky Aircraft, a US-based aircraft manufacturer, launched S-92B technology for the gearbox.The unique features of the new Phase IV gearbox for the S-92B have proven to have exceptional run-dry capabilities, adding to the aircraftâ€™s safety.



This new aluminium gearbox offers more strength, longevity, and corrosion resistance than the S-92â€™s current magnesium gearbox. Because of the new material, the case life and overhaul duration of the new gearbox will be synchronized.



In June 2021, Airbus Helicopters, a French-based manufacturer of commercial aircraft, signed an agreement with ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a German-based company that provides technology to the automotive sector, to acquire ZF Luftfahrttechnik GmbH for an undisclosed amount.As a result of this acquisition, Airbus would increase its MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) capacity.



The fleet availability of the programs covered by the ZF Luftfahrttechnik product portfolio is also improved and maintained by this action. ZF Luftfahrttechnik GmbH is a German-based company that designs, develops, and manufactures transmission systems and gearboxes for helicopters and aircraft.



The countries covered in the aircraft gearbox market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



