Aircraft Hangar Market Size to grow by USD 1.04 billion | Technavio

For more information related to the contribution of each segment of the market, View our Sample Report Now

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The growing preference for the rental model is one of the trends in the market.

The growing preference for the rental model is one of the trends in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The rise in construction of airports is driving the aircraft hangar market growth. However, factors such as design and construction-related constraints may challenge the market growth.

The rise in construction of airports is driving the aircraft hangar market growth. However, factors such as design and construction-related constraints may challenge the market growth. How big is the APAC market?

38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 3.26%.

Aircraft Hangar Market 2021-2025: Scope

The aircraft hangar market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Aircraft Hangar Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AECOM, Alaska Structures, Allied Steel Buildings Inc., ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc., DIUK ARCHES Ltd., FulFab Inc., JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd., Pfeifer Holding GmbH, Rubb Buildings Ltd, and The Korte Co. are some of the major market participants.

For more details about other vendors and the key vendor offerings, View our Sample Report Now

Aircraft Hangar Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft hangar market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aircraft hangar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aircraft hangar market across APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft hangar market vendors

We offer customization at the time of purchase! Speak to our analyst to gain access to a customized report based on your requirements. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Related Reports:

Reusable Launch Vehicles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market by Leasing Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Aircraft Hangar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.26 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AECOM, Alaska Structures, Allied Steel Buildings Inc., ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc., DIUK ARCHES Ltd., FulFab Inc., JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd., Pfeifer Holding GmbH, Rubb Buildings Ltd, and The Korte Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Aerospace and Defense

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Fixed installed hangar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Fixed installed hangar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Fixed installed hangar - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Portable installed hangar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Portable installed hangar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Portable installed hangar - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AECOM

10.4 Alaska Structures

Exhibit 48: Alaska Structures - Overview



Exhibit 49: Alaska Structures - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Alaska Structures - Key offerings

10.5 Allied Steel Buildings Inc.

Exhibit 51: Allied Steel Buildings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Allied Steel Buildings Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Allied Steel Buildings Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc.

Exhibit 54: ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 DIUK ARCHES Ltd.

Exhibit 57: DIUK ARCHES Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: DIUK ARCHES Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: DIUK ARCHES Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 FulFab Inc.

Exhibit 60: FulFab Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: FulFab Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: FulFab Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd.

and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd. Exhibit 63: JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd. - Overview

and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64: JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd. - Product and service

and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 65: JOHN REID and SONS STRUCSTEEL Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Pfeifer Holding GmbH

Exhibit 66: Pfeifer Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 67: Pfeifer Holding GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Pfeifer Holding GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 Rubb Buildings Ltd

Exhibit 69: Rubb Buildings Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 70: Rubb Buildings Ltd - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Rubb Buildings Ltd - Key offerings

10.12 The Korte Co.

Exhibit 72: The Korte Co. - Overview



Exhibit 73: The Korte Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: The Korte Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology



Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio