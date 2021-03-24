Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market to Grow by USD 3.63 Billion during 2021-2025|Technavio

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Download Free Sample Report in Minutes

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market Analysis Report by Application (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and Business jet) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/aircraft-landing-gear-systems-market-industry-analysis

The aircraft landing gear systems market is driven by increasing M&A activities. In addition, the creation of new air routes to tap market potential is anticipated to boost the growth of the aircraft landing gear systems market.

The market is currently fragmented with the presence of various small players operating at regional levels making it challenging for large vendors to penetrate the regional markets. As a result, vendors are opting for M&A activities as a business strategy to strengthen their businesses. M&A activities are helping vendors in increasing their geographic reach. Such activities increase the production results with a decrease in the variable cost of vendors. As a result, vendors are developing advanced products, which can help them overcome the costs associated with production and distribution while increasing their profits. Hence, increasing M&A activities are expected to contribute to the growth of the global aircraft landing gear systems market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Companies:

CIRCOR International Inc.

CIRCOR International Inc. operates business through Energy, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The company is a designer and manufacturer of actuation and landing gear systems and related components. In the landing gear business, under the Loud Engineering and Manufacturing brand, the company has worked with all the major airframers supporting both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Eaton Corporation Plc operates business through Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The company provides landing gear systems to various aircraft manufacturers and they also provide the complete landing gear actuation sub-system including actuators, locks, control valves, sensors, and control electronics.

Heroux-Devtek Inc.

Heroux-Devtek Inc. operates business through LANDING GEAR, FILTERS, and ELECTRONIC ENCLOSURES. The company is a leading provider of landing gear systems and components to a diverse array of aircraft manufacturers.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates business through Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company provides aircraft landing gear systems through its Aerospace business segment.

Magellan Aerospace Corp.

Magellan Aerospace Corp. operates business through AEROENGINES, AEROSTRUCTURES, ROCKETS, SPACE, and SAND CASTINGS. The company provides aircraft landing gear systems assemblies to aircraft manufacturers.

Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Commercial aircraft - size and forecast 2020-2025

Military aircraft - size and forecast 2020-2025

Business jet - size and forecast 2020-2025

Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business?

Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Commercial Aircraft Oxygen System Market- The commercial aircraft oxygen system market is segmented by aircraft type (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft), component (storage system, delivery system, and masks or cannula), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report in Minutes

Global Amphibious Aircraft Market- The amphibious aircraft market is segmented by application (military and civil), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and key vendors.

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/aircraft-landing-gear-systems-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

