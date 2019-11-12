Aircraft Lighting Markets, 2030 by Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military, Business Jets & General Aviation, Helicopters), Light Source (LED, Fluorescent), Light Type (Interior Lights, Exterior Lights)

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Lighting Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military, Business Jets & General Aviation, Helicopters), Light Source (LED, Fluorescent), Light Type (Interior Lights, Exterior Lights), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft lighting market is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 2.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for an efficient alternative to incandescent lights across the globe is driving the market growth



An increase in aircraft orders across the globe and shift from incandescent lights to LED lights are the major factors driving the market for aircraft lighting. However, longer lifespan of LED lights is limiting the overall growth of the market.



Based on end-user, the aftermarket segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the market in 2019



Based on end-user, the aftermarket segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2019. The aircraft lighting OEM segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing deployment of new LED lights with the objective of reducing operational costs and enhancing passenger experience as well as comfort.



Based on light type, the interior lights segment estimated to account for a larger share in 2019



Interior lights include reading lights, ceiling and wall lights, signage, floor path lighting strips, and lavatory lights, among others. Airlines are focusing on deploying multi-colour interior lighting, to create an ambience as per passenger's mood. The growing demand to enhance passenger experience and comfort are anticipated to fuel the growth of the interior lights segment.



North America is estimated to lead the aircraft lighting market in 2019



The aircraft industry in North America has witnessed strong growth in the past few years. It is one of the most profitable industries in the region. The high demand for aircraft lighting products in North America can be attributed to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers such as Honeywell International (US) and Collins Aerospace (US) in the region. Increasing passenger traffic, demand for new aircraft, high demand for helicopters in civil and commercial applications, and the rapid replacement of traditional lights with advanced lighting solutions are other major factors driving the aircraft lighting OEM market in North America.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Aircraft Orders

5.2.1.2 Shift From Incandescent Lights to LED Lights

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Demand for Lightweight Aircraft Components

5.2.2.2 Technological Advancements in Interior Lighting Systems

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Longer Lifespan of LED Lights



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emerging Trends in Aircraft Lighting Market

6.2.1 Traditional Lighting Systems

6.2.2 Photoluminescent Lights

6.2.3 LED Lights

6.2.4 OLED Lights

6.2.5 Custom Controlled Lights

6.3 Fixed Wing Aircraft Light Requirements

6.4 Aircraft Light Installations

6.4.1 Fixed Wing Light Installations

6.4.2 Rotary Wing Light Installations



7 Aircraft Lighting Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

7.2.1 Increasing Aircraft Deliveries Projected to Drive the OEM Market

7.3 Aftermarket

7.3.1 Increasing Focus to Enhance Passenger Travel Experience is Contributing to the Growth of the Aircraft Lighting Aftermarket



8 Aircraft Lighting Market, By Aircraft Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial Aviation

8.2.1 Narrow Body Aircraft

8.2.1.1 Adoption of Aircraft Lights is Growing in Narrow Body Aircraft With the Increasing Demand of These Aircraft From Asia Pacific

8.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft

8.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Wide Body Aircraft for Long-Haul Routes is Driving the Demand for Lights in These Aircraft

8.2.3 Very Large Aircraft

8.2.3.1 Demand for Very Large Aircraft From the Middle East is Increasing the Adoption of Aircraft Lighting in These Aircraft

8.2.4 Regional Transport Aircraft

8.2.4.1 Rising Domestic Air Passenger Traffic in Emerging Economies is Contributing to the Demand for Regional Transport Aircraft

8.3 Business Jets & General Aviation

8.3.1 Business Jets

8.3.1.1 Demand for Business Jets Increases to Cover Short-To-Medium Distances

8.3.2 General Aviation

8.3.2.1 Presence of OEMs in North America and Europe is Driving the Adoption of Lights in General Aviation Aircraft

8.4 Military Aviation

8.4.1 Fighter Aircraft

8.4.1.1 Increasing Procurement of Combat Aircraft Due to Increasing Military Budgets Influence the Growth of Aircraft Lighting

8.4.2 Transport Aircraft

8.4.2.1 Military Transport Aircraft Performs Crucial Duties Such as Mid-Flight Refueling and Strategic Airlifting

8.5 Helicopters

8.5.1 Commercial Helicopters

8.5.1.1 Growing Demand for Helicopters in Corporate and Civil Applications Increases the Adoption of Lights in These Aircraft

8.5.2 Military Helicopters

8.5.2.1 Military Helicopters are Majorly Used to Transport Troops



9 Aircraft Lighting Market, By Light Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Interior Lights

9.2.1 Signage

9.2.1.1 Signage Lights Provide Inflight Messages Or Information to Passengers Through Signs and Symbols

9.2.2 Ceiling & Wall Lights

9.2.2.1 LED Ceiling & Wall Lights Save Weight and Energy Consumption of Aircraft

9.2.3 Floor Path Lighting Strip

9.2.3.1 Floor Path Lighting Strips are Useful During an Emergency to Guide Passengers

9.2.4 Reading Lights

9.2.4.1 Reading Lights are Majorly Used By Passengers and Cabin Crew to Read Maps and Manuals During Flights

9.2.5 Lavatory Lights

9.2.5.1 LED Lavatory Lights are Easy to Retrofit and Maintain

9.3 Exterior Lights

9.3.1 Emergency Lights

9.3.1.1 Focus to Reduce Aircraft Weight By Manufacturers is Increasing the Adoption of LED Emergency Lights

9.3.2 Navigation Lights

9.3.2.1 Position Lights

9.3.2.1.1 Position Lights Helps Aircraft to Recognize Each Other During Flight

9.3.2.2 Anti-Collision Lights

9.3.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Passenger Safety is Expected to Fuel the Growth of Anti-Collision Lights

9.3.2.3 Landing Lights

9.3.2.3.1 Landing Lights are Used By Pilots as Visibility Support During Takeoff and Landing

9.3.2.4 Taxi & Takeoff Lights

9.3.2.4.1 Takeoff Lighting Helps the Pilots in Providing Visibility Aids During Flight Takeoff

9.3.2.5 Runway Turnoff Lights

9.3.2.5.1 Runway Turnoff Lights Illuminate the Runaway Turnoff Area

9.3.3 Wings & Engine Inspection Lights

9.3.3.1 Wings & Engine Inspection Lights Help Detect Ice Formation on Wing Leading Edges

9.3.4 Cargo & Service Lights

9.3.4.1 Need for Good Visibility for Handling Cargo Efficiently

9.3.5 Special Purpose Lights

9.3.5.1 Search Lights

9.3.5.1.1 Mean Time Between Failure of Search Light is More Than 50,000 Hours

9.3.5.2 Logo Lights

9.3.5.2.1 Logo Lights Help Enhance the Brand Recognition of Airlines

9.3.5.3 Formation Lights

9.3.5.3.1 Rise in Demand From Military Aviation to Enhance Night Vision is Anticipated to Drive the Adoption of Formation Lights



10 Aircraft Lighting Market, By Light Source

10.1 Introduction

10.2 LED

10.2.1 Focus of OEMs and Airlines Towards Installing LED Lights

10.3 Fluorescent

10.3.1 Fluorescent Lights have Been Out-Performed By LEDs



11 Aircraft Lighting OEM Market, By Region



12 Aircraft Lighting Aftermarket, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

13.4 Competitive Scenario



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Astronics Corporation

14.2 Cobham PLC

14.3 Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg

14.4 Heads Up Technologies

14.5 Honeywell International Inc

14.6 Safran

14.7 Luminator Technology Group

14.8 Oxley Group

14.9 Collins Aerospace (A United Technologies Company)

14.10 Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc.

14.11 STG Aerospace Limited

14.12 Sela

14.13 Bruce Aerospace

14.14 Precise Flight, Inc.

14.15 Aeroleds

14.16 Whelen Aerospace Technologies

14.17 AGI Holdings LLC (Hoffman Engineering)

14.18 Madelec Aero

14.19 Ife Products

14.20 Talon Aerospace, LLC

14.21 Beadlight Limited



