Aircraft Seating Market to Surpass $18 Bn by 2025: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft seating market is predicted to hike from USD 12 billion in 2018 to over USD 18 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights Inc. report. Increasing aircraft demand owing to rising air passenger traffic across the globe will drive the market. Airliners are upgrading their aircraft fleet and introducing new routes to cater to the leisure and corporate travelers.

North America aircraft seating market will showcase significant growth over the forecast timeframe owing to high concentration of aircraft manufacturers across the region.

Advancements in seats along with enhanced ergonomic designs are contributing significantly towards improving the air travel experience. Additionally, major airliners are focusing on utilizing maximum space in their aircrafts by optimizing legroom to accommodate the high number of passengers.

Industry participants are engaged in strategic collaborations and partnerships with airline operators for introducing technologically advanced seats for air passengers. For instance, in 2017, Acro entered into a partnership with Airbus and Air New Zealand for developing an advanced economy class seat for the A320 and A320neo aircraft fleet. These are equipped with reconfigurable seat technologies with curved setback, allowing for improved seat pitch and improved legroom for passengers.

Technological advancements in aircraft seats, including the integration of sensors in seats for enabling passengers to adjust their seat position with applications and software, are providing a positive outlook for the aircraft seating market expansion. The slim profile of seats enables aircraft manufacturers to reduce the overall weight along with improving legroom space.

Narrow body aircraft seating market share is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast timeframe. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for low-cost air carriers across the globe. Additionally, the higher fuel economy and operational efficiency along with improvements in fuel tanks and higher wing load capacities further accelerate the segment demand over the study timeframe.

Economy class dominates the aircraft seating market owing to the requirement for a higher number of seats in such aircrafts for accommodating passengers. Additionally, these seats are equipped with advanced features including extended headrest wings, magnetic meal tray and automatic control of seat temperature and movement, contributing significantly towards improving the passenger travel experience. Moreover, lower airfares along with the availability of a vast network of flight routes further accentuate the industry share over the study timeframe.

Retrofit accounted for a considerable share in the aircraft seating market. Increasing upgradation and modification of aircraft cabins for enhancing air passenger experience are supporting the market expansion.

The major industry participants in the market include Mirus Aircraft Seating, Geven, Recaro Aircraft Seating, HAECO, Lufthansa Technik and Stelia Aerospace. The other key players include Safran, Collins Aerospace, JAMCO, Zim Flugsitz, Expliseat, Embraer Aero Seating Technologies and Iacobucci HF Aerospace. Partnership with aircraft manufacturers and airliners is the key strategy adopted by industry participants to enhance their market share.

