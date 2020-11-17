Aircuity Introduces "Air Quality as a Service" Solution to Accelerate Safer Building Re-openings

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircuity, the leading provider of measurably better environments, today introduced "Air Quality as a Service" (AQaaS), a new indoor air quality (IAQ) solution that helps building owners create "healthy buildings" that meet both COVID-19 re-entry and longer term air quality requirements. As an operating expenditure, Aircuity's AQaaS requires no or low upfront capital, making it easier – and faster – to deploy in existing buildings.

Aircuity approaches each AQaaS engagement by working with clients to prioritize their portfolio for IAQ improvement and identifying each organization's largest operational and energy savings potentials. In many cases, untapped savings opportunities exist in critical environments and other highly variable occupancy spaces. These savings opportunities can easily help fund such air quality improvements to create a positive cashflow implementation and a true "win-win-win" for investing organizations, as follows:

Owners: see dramatically improved air quality and lower operating costs;

see dramatically improved air quality and lower operating costs; Occupiers: get a platform and understanding of better air quality; and

get a platform and understanding of better air quality; and Operators: get a life cycle platform approach to managing and maintaining air quality over the life of the facilities

"Aircuity's Air Quality as a Service addresses building owners' need to deploy comprehensive air quality programs through a sustainable and economic strategy for both the current COVID-19 pandemic and the undeniable future demand for healthier buildings," said Dan Diehl, CEO of Aircuity. "We view this AQaaS solution as a 'best practice' to address the growing demand for healthy buildings, and it comes without a dramatic increase in operating costs or large upfront capital. Aircuity customers can access AQaaS at a time of historic low cost of capital and can immediately leverage identifiable and proven efficiency opportunities while achieving comprehensive and verifiable outcomes."

Aircuity developed its AQaaS solution based on the company's more than 20 years of experience in air quality, including its work coming from the critical environment space and its extensive collaboration with large portfolio owners and operators. Aircuity will offer AQaaS as yet another tool to assist a larger segment of the market -- especially for those clients that need to address immediate air quality concerns.

"Aircuity's AQaaS solution meets the challenge of improved air quality with stricter sustainability mandates in a tough economic environment," said Diehl. "Healthy buildings are now a fundamental requirement for most businesses and institutions, and AQaaS will help them leverage Aircuity's experience working with leading institutions in commercial real estate, higher education, life sciences, government and K-12 to implement a triple bottom line approach to secure: Health, Efficiency, and Productivity."

ABOUT AIRCUITY

Aircuity is the 20-year leader optimizing ventilation through its patented indoor air quality (IAQ) platform, improving the air quality for occupants. As a result, commercial, institutional and lab building owners can protect occupants, improve employee productivity and wellness, lower operating costs, and verifiably reduce energy use by as much as 60 percent. Headquartered in Newton, MA, Aircuity's solutions have benefited organizations such as Google, Amazon, SUNY, Eli Lilly, Durst Organization, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of California-Irvine. For additional information on the company and its solutions, please visit: www.aircuity.com .

