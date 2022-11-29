AIRCUVE held Network Security Seminar on "Power of 2FA & WiFi authentication" in the Philippines, in November.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AirCUVE, a global leading network security company with 20 years of experience, unveiled a Smart two-factor Authentication Solution, V-FRONT v7, which is an advanced Smart, and Easy Login solution. The long-lasting COVID-19 changed the work environment to Work-From-Home and corporations need different network security platform for protection. Government, enterprises and schools use a lot of video conferencing and indirect meetings every day. So, most governments in the US and EU announce Executive Orders to protect their networks with 2FA. The 2FA & Wifi security Authentication is no longer supplementary but has become a mandatory platform for protection in a pandemic environment.

AirCUVE held Security Solution Day at Makati Diamond Hotel in the Philippines in November. The theme covered "Securing company while working remotely - Power of 2FA & WiFi". Many key clients, from Banks, Government - Public, hospitals, Telcos, BPO, enterprises, and schools, joined the seminar and AIRCUVE delivered informative security industry trends and advanced AIRCUVE 2FA & Wifi authentication benefits as well.

AirCUVE introduced upgraded "V-FRONT v7" providing a compact management UI and smart login tokens, biometric fingerprint, Yubikey, QR, PUSH, SMS/email/mobile OTP. It will guide to Passwordless authentication aiming at zero trust security, which gives users a "Smart Login" and gives administrators "Easy Manage" as well. "V-FRONT" will satisfy customer needs of "Secured Work-From-Home with Smart & Easy 2FA login".

"AirCUVE is delighted to introduce Smart & Easy 2FA solution to dynamic services, bank transactions, VPN, VDI, and customer web portals," said Executive Vice President GS AHN of AirCUVE. He also added, "AirCUVE is expanding the business in Pan America, Japan, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Europe as well."

Furthermore, industries are rapidly shifting toward a wireless network that is not so secure enough. AirCUVE, also, provides a consolidated WiFi access authentication platform, "AirFRONT", which is a Smart & Easy security management for WiFi security. AirCUVE specializes in Network Authentication with over 1,200 references across the world over 20 years. Nowadays in the pandemic environment, strong demand for Smart and Easy 2FA and WiFi authentication has increase, and AirCUVE is leading this authentication industry worldwide.

For information, please visit to their website. ( http://www.aircuve.com/wp_aircuve/ )

