AirDeck raises $3.4M to transform communication by adding voice and video narration to documents and presentations online

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirDeck, Inc., an online platform that helps users create narrated presentations and documents for on-demand viewing, announces the company has raised $3,400,000 in venture capital funding led by Rock River Capital Partners and Cultivation Capital with participation from Rise of the Revolution's Rest Seed Fund and Winnebago Seed Fund. The new funding will be used to expand the company's sales and marketing teams and continue platform innovation.

AirDeck solves some of the biggest challenges in business communication today. Companies waste countless hours going back and forth reviewing documents, proposals, contracts, and presentations. Scheduling "live" meetings is a logistical nightmare and sending flat presentations and documents without any context is ineffective when trying to convey your message. As the world becomes more remote and distracted, effective communication is now more important than ever. AirDeck was created so users can add verbal or video recordings to increase engagement when sending documents and presentations on-demand.

Jason Weaver, founder and CEO of AirDeck said, "AirDeck has seen tremendous growth since launching the company this year. It's amazing to see immediate customer adoption within a variety of industries. This round of funding will allow us to further our platform vision and expand our team."

"We are excited to invest in such an innovative platform. AirDeck is changing document communication as we know it. Business agreements, pitch decks, webinars, and sales contracts can now all be sent with narration. It's amazing to see it in action," said Andy Walker, Partner, Rock River Capital Partners.

"Workers need a better asynchronous communication solution that also facilitates document engagement; and AirDeck is delivering it, with a cloud platform that is both powerful and easy-to-use. We're excited to help get this into the hands of more customers," said Paul Meier, Principal at Cultivation Capital.

AirDeck is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) document engagement platform that allows users to create narrated and annotated documents or presentations using voice or video. AirDeck is revolutionizing asynchronous communication by helping businesses be more effective with their time and fostering greater connection and engagement in our on-demand world. Sign up for a free trial at Airdeck.co .

Rock River Capital Partners invests in early stage companies whose products fit a market need and have disruptive technology with high growth potential. Typically, Rock River Capital Partners look for earlier stage companies where they can partner with entrepreneurs to best provide value to the companies and accelerate growth. Initial investments typically are between $500,000 and $1 million with additional capital reserved for follow-on rounds. Rock River Capital Partners will look to partner with other local and national venture capital firms to provide follow-on capital and expertise. For more information please see https://www.rockrivercapital.com/.

Founded in 2012, Cultivation Capital recognizes that promising companies are located all over the globe and that outstanding founders have a diversity of backgrounds. We are committed to building an inclusive portfolio and have invested in startups based in over 25 states or countries. Crunchbase News recently identified us as one of the 18 most active early stage venture firms in North America. They have also ranked us one of the top five recently founded lead investors in the U.S. We lead about half of the investment rounds in which we participate.

Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Funds are investment funds that are part of a nationwide platform led by Steve Case focused on spotlighting regional startup hubs and investing alongside regional ecosystem leaders in early stage, high growth companies across the country. The team executes a strategy of partnering with regional ecosystem leaders and co-investors to build and scale the next wave of transformational companies. The Rise of the Rest Seed Funds are backed by a group of iconic entrepreneurs and business leaders who believe that the next great startups are located outside of coastal tech hubs. The Rise of the Rest Seed Funds are headquartered in Washington, DC and part of Revolution's family of funds including Revolution Growth and Revolution Ventures. Visit us online at revolution.com/rotr or @RiseOfRest.

Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Winnebago Seed Fund invests in talented entrepreneurs throughout the State to rapidly grow their businesses. Typical investments range from $300,000 to $1,000,000 based on a company's stage.

