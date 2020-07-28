AirDroid Business Introduces New Affordable and Flexible Pricing Plans for Organizations of All Sizes

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sand Studio, an Android mobile device management (MDM) solution provider, today announced new subscription-based pricing plans for AirDroid Business. The new pricing plans offers both flexibility and predictability to meet the needs of organizations of all sizes. The three base plans (Basic, Ultimate and Enterprise) offer business customers tailored solutions with more financial freedom to add additional devices and add-on features such as Kiosk Mode, Application Management Service, and location based Geofencing as needed. To see a comparison and overview of each plan with features and capabilities, please visit the AirDroid Business pricing page .

"We are pleased to announce our new pricing options that directly cater to the needs of our customers," says Anson Shiong, CEO of Sand Studio. "We understand how important flexibility is to small teams and organizations that need the financial freedom but also the ability to scale when they grow. "For medium and large organizations, predictability for financial planning is valued greatly, along with robust capabilities to manage Android devices effectively. Our new pricing plans ensure that everyone can take advantage of AirDroid Business' reliable device management solutions with optimal affordability to only pay for what they need."

Basic Plan: robust Android remote access suite for small teams and offices

The Basic plan offers a powerful remote access suite for teams with over 10 attended & unattended Android devices.

Suited best for small offices and start-ups that are looking for remote control, file sharing and some light member management for daily operations.

Affordable entry starting as low as $100 /10 devices/year, with options for extra devices, add-ons, and upgrades.

Ultimate Plan: device management and remote access for small-to-medium sized organizations

The Ultimate plan is a full-fledged remote device management solution that gives organizations robust monitoring and management capabilities, security enhancements, advanced access rights, centralized app management, and the ability to take control of any device at any time.

Suited best for organizations or teams that need to frequently monitor the status of their devices without being on-site. They also need advanced management options like device grouping, member access rights, notification and more.

Best valued plan starting at $190 /10 devices/year with Application Management Service (AMS) included.

Enterprise Plan: full features and add-ons for medium to large organizations

The Enterprise plan is the complete package with more room for managing a large fleet of devices, plus all the available add-on features to lock down and track devices.

Suited for organizations that want to simplify the everyday process of managing groups of devices out in the field with a solution that consolidates monitoring, managing, controlling, securing, and tracking devices with one easy-to-use yet robust interface.

Organizations can benefit from AirDroid Businesses full features and add-ons for the low-price of $320 /10 devices/year.

An increasing number of businesses are transforming their customer service, IT management and employee work processes with mobile device management and remote access software. AirDroid Business consolidates remote control and management for both attended and unattended Android devices in one place for easy access, allowing employees, customers, and IT professionals to stay productive and efficient. To learn more about AirDroid Business and get a 14-day free trial with the Enterprise plan, click here .

About Sand Studio

As a pioneer in mobile device management with AirDroid being its flagship product since 2011, Sand Studio is dedicated to creating innovative solutions specifically for Android device management. With over 50 million downloads, AirDroid has been the most popular among individuals looking for easy ways to remotely manage their Android devices. Leveraging its innovation serving individual users, AirDroid Business extends the advanced technology to its enterprise customers. AirDroid Business is an easy-to-use mobile device management solution for businesses of all kinds, which fuses strategic and tactical smarts, delivering vibrancy to every business owner and IT professional managing Android devices on various remote sites.

