AirEL Illuminated Vehicle Identification Added at John Wayne Airport

The illuminated signage, manufactured by AirEL, was originally developed for police operations, so squad cars could easily be identified at night.

Air-EL developed and patented the use of electroluminescent technology to illuminate markings for vehicle usage.

"It is one more layer of safety. We are all responsible to know where vehicles are on the airfield," says R.J. Garwood, the company's senior vice president of sales noting that there are no similar products on the market.

Officials at Long Beach (LGB) opted to place the illuminated numbers on the rooftops of airport security vehicles. The airport security division is part of the Long Beach city police force, which also uses the illuminated numbers on cars used by supervisors and gang units.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is utilizing the illuminated signage on top of airport police vehicles and the sides of airport operation trucks. Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) and Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport (MSP) are utilizing the illuminated signs on snow removal equipment.

AirEL is a division of IllumiNations Tech, a premier developer of illuminated keyboard systems and solutions with licenses with Apple, Hewlett Packard and Dell.

