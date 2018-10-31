AirEL Illuminated Vehicle Identification Added at John Wayne Airport
15:33 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John Wayne Airport (SNA) has taken an additional step to improve safety for crews working on its dark runway by increasing the visibility of on-field operations vehicles with illuminated identification numbers. The new vehicle markings use electroluminescent technology to light up, and are designed to be seen from 700 to 1,000 feet away.
"We did not do this in response to a close call," specifies Jeff Rountree, airside operations manager. "We did this as an enhancement."
The illuminated signage, manufactured by AirEL, was originally developed for police operations, so squad cars could easily be identified at night.
Air-EL developed and patented the use of electroluminescent technology to illuminate markings for vehicle usage.
"It is one more layer of safety. We are all responsible to know where vehicles are on the airfield," says R.J. Garwood, the company's senior vice president of sales noting that there are no similar products on the market.
Officials at Long Beach (LGB) opted to place the illuminated numbers on the rooftops of airport security vehicles. The airport security division is part of the Long Beach city police force, which also uses the illuminated numbers on cars used by supervisors and gang units.
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is utilizing the illuminated signage on top of airport police vehicles and the sides of airport operation trucks. Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) and Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport (MSP) are utilizing the illuminated signs on snow removal equipment.
AirEL is a division of IllumiNations Tech, a premier developer of illuminated keyboard systems and solutions with licenses with Apple, Hewlett Packard and Dell.
For more information about AirEL, contact (855) 500-0175. 17901
Von Karman, Suite 600, Irvine, CA 92614
www.AirELAirports.com
|
Contact:
|
Paula Bentley
SOURCE AirEL
Share this article