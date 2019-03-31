AirEL Vehicle Illuminated Identification Utilized on Laguna Beach Police Department Vehicles
Mar 31, 2019, 14:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirEL, the developer and manufacturer of patented illuminated vehicle identification, is proud to have Laguna Beach Police Department utilize its illuminated identification on its patrol vehicles. "The ability for helicopter pilots to visually identify patrol units on the ground during a perimeter or chase at night is a crucial advantage," stated Mike Shipman, AirEL's President and Founder.
Laguna Beach Police Department has selected to use AirEL identification on their upcoming outfitting to match their existing fleet. The illuminated identification is placed on an AirDek, a communication platform that allows for License Plate Readers and GPS to be placed on the roof without having to drill multiple holes into the vehicle. They join other local police agencies that are using AirEL illuminated identification, including Long Beach Police Department and West Covina Police Department.
AirEL provides FAA approved illuminated and thermal vehicle identification for airports, military, police, fire, industrial and the public safety industry. AirEL is a division of IllumiNations Tech, a premier developer of illuminated keyboard systems and solutions with licenses with Apple, Hewlett Packard and Dell. For more information, call (855) 700-0125. www.Air-EL.com
Contact: Paula Bentley
Voice: (855) 700-0125
PBentley@Air-el.com
SOURCE AirEL
