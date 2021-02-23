Aireon and Avinor Air Navigation Services Announce Utilization of Space-Based ADS-B for Helicopter Surveillance in the North Sea

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireon LLC (Aireon) and Avinor Air Navigation Services (Avinor) announce that an agreement has been reached to deploy space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) to monitor helicopter operations in the Bodo Oceanic Flight Information Region (FIR) and adjacent relevant airspace. The area spans the Norwegian Basin and Barents Sea and the data provided for surveillance will focus specifically on ground-level helicopter movements through flight level 100. Avinor is a wholly owned, state limited company under the Norwegian Ministry of Transport and Communications and is responsible for 44 state-owned airports and travel support for approximately 50 million passengers annually.

With the deployment of space-based ADS-B, Avinor will now have real-time traffic visibility throughout the region, providing an immediate increase in safety and search and rescue operations. This is the first space-based ADS-B use case specifically targeted for the monitoring and surveillance of helicopters. In this region, helicopters are required to be equipped with ADS-B antennas, making this low-flying traffic visible by the Aireon system. Aireon data will be transmitted in real-time to Avinor's facilities and will be integrated into their air traffic automation platform.

"When the Aireon system was deployed in 2019 and during pre-operational testing, we had extraordinary visibility into helicopter movements," said Don Thoma, CEO, Aireon. "Avinor is taking our data and applying it in the most innovative ways to enhance safety and rescue operations in their region. This paves the way for space-based ADS-B to be a best-in-class low-altitude monitoring solution available."

"Space-based ADS-B will become an important component to our surveillance capabilities in the Arctic High North. We are pleased to be working with the Aireon team in this regard and are sure this will become an important tool for our air traffic controllers at the Polaris Area Control Centre in Bodø, Norway," said Anders Kirsebom, CEO, Avinor Air Navigation Services.

Future considerations in the region include expanding the vertical limit on surveillance to also monitor commercial aircraft flying at higher altitudes.

About Aireon LLC

Aireon operates the first ever, space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon harnesses next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and extends their reach throughout the world to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Aireon's high-fidelity, low-latency surveillance data is available for various applications, allowing aerospace industry partners access to revolutionary data capabilities that enhance asset tracking, aircraft situational awareness and decision support analytical tools. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, Enav, NATS, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon provides global, real-time, space-based aircraft data for enhanced air traffic surveillance, innovation and analytics. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

About Avinor Air Navigation Services

Avinor Air Navigation Services is Norway's leading air navigation service provider and an industry leader within digital Remote Towers systems and UTM. The company has vast operational ATM experience ranging from some of the world's harshest climates in the remote Arctic to tower services at international airport hubs. It has successfully implemented sound sustainability initiatives in their air traffic operations, being one of the first ANSPs in Europe to implement Free Route Airspace, as well as being in the forefront within curved approaches and direct climb and descent. Avinor ANS serves around 50 airports, as well as en-route services at three control centres.

