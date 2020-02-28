Aireon and EUROCONTROL Sign Agreement to Enhance Air Traffic Flow Management in Europe

MCLEAN, Va. and BRUSSELS, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireon and EUROCONTROL announced today they have signed a 10-year agreement for the provision of space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) data. This will enhance flow management capabilities across EUROCONTROL's 41 European Member States and two Comprehensive Agreement (CA) States contributing to improve predictability, capacity, environmental impact supporting sustainable growth throughout the European region. It will also support other applications, such as crisis management, contingency management, environmental monitoring, performance monitoring and expanded datasets for post-analysis, traffic statistics and safety-related assessments.

"With Aireon's high-integrity, high-quality data, the EUROCONTROL Network Manager will have the ability to work with information from beyond the European airspace," said Eamonn Brennan, Director General, EUROCONTROL. "Full integration of Aireon space-based ADS-B data will allow us to be more accurate in our trajectory predictions and ensure higher levels of safety, predictability and efficiency in our flow management operations. This partnership is the latest development in our effort to ensure European airspace is one of the most dynamic and efficient in the world."

Aireon data will be integrated into the EUROCONTROL's enhanced tactical flow management system (ETFMS), which provides data to European aviation stakeholders, regardless of operational borders, in real time. Space-based ADS-B data will enrich ETFMS's complex traffic demand and slot allocation calculations, which currently rely on ground-based surveillance data and flight plan processing systems. As a result, Aireon's data will support Europe's primary flow management system to be more accurate in its trajectory predictions and unlock an otherwise unavailable operational capacity.

Spanning 43 countries from Turkey to Ireland, Finland to Portugal, EUROCONTROL's Member States and CA States between them encompass over 11.5 million square kilometers of terrestrial airspace, as well as part of the airspace over the North Atlantic, Mediterranean and Baltic. Having been nominated as the Network Manager (NM) by the European Commission until the end of 2029, EUROCONTROL is driving a coordinated and technologically advanced approach to the challenges faced by the European air traffic network. Helping address the improvements that are needed in operations, cybersecurity, service provision, crisis management, airspace design, utilization and more, EUROCONTROL provides support and expertise to air navigation service providers (ANSPs), airlines, airports and military partners in the region to help make European aviation, safe, synchronized, efficient and environmentally friendly.

In 2019, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certified Aireon as the first-ever provider of aircraft surveillance-as-a-service. Additionally, Aireon has the only global, single-source dataset available to the industry. For EUROCONTROL, this means that once the service is integrated into its systems, it will have unprecedented visibility into the full picture of aircraft arriving, departing and crossing over Europe over an area of six flight hours and 3,000 nautical miles around EUROCONTROL Member States.

"EUROCONTROL is a leader in air traffic flow management. They are the first customer to use Aireon data well beyond their own area of responsibility. This will enable them to maximize the effectiveness of their processes and procedures by including long-range arrivals and neighboring States into their capacity and demand measures," said Don Thoma, CEO, Aireon. "EUROCONTROL recognizes the global value in connecting ANSPs through a common, high-fidelity, global data source that provides situational awareness of actual aircraft position information. We look forward to the benefits all EUROCONTROL customers will see in the near, medium and long-term."

Aireon's data will also be integrated in EUROCONTROL's new system called iNM, which will implement incremental updates to all of EUROCONTROL's operational systems and digital infrastructure in the course of this decade.

About Aireon LLC

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), Enav, NATS and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com .

About EUROCONTROL

EUROCONTROL is an intergovernmental organisation with 41 Member and 2 Comprehensive Agreement States. We are committed to supporting European aviation and building, together with our partners, a Single European Sky that will deliver the air traffic management (ATM) performance required for the twenty-first century and beyond.

Over 1,900 highly qualified professionals spread over four European countries work at EUROCONTROL, deploying their expertise to address ATM challenges.

For more information, please visit www.eurocontrol.int .

Press Contacts:

Jessie Hillenbrand

Aireon

+1 (703) 287-7452

Jessie.Hillenbrand@Aireon.com

Kyla Evans

EUROCONTROL

+ 32 2 729 5095

press@eurocontrol.int

SOURCE Aireon LLC

Related Links

http://www.aireon.com

