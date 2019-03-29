Aireon to Host Press Conference on Tuesday, April 2nd at 10:00 am EDT

Aireon

Mar 29, 2019, 07:01 ET

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireon will be hosting a press conference at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center to share a major announcement. Members of the media are welcome to attend or join a live webcast of the event (see below link).

Aireon is on the cusp of going fully operational with the world's first and only global space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) aircraft surveillance and tracking service, providing real-time aircraft visibility anywhere on the planet.  The AireonSM system is hosted on board the Iridium® satellite constellation, comprised of 66 low earth orbit satellites.

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10am EDT

Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 9:15AM EDT for a complimentary
continental breakfast


WHERE:

The Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

Meeting Room: Hemisphere A

1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Washington, D.C. 20004


LINK:

Press Conference Livestream: https://aireon.com/live/


AGENDA:

Remarks from Aireon CEO, Don Thoma

Remarks from NAV CANADA President and CEO, Neil Wilson

Remarks from NATS CEO, Martin Rolfe



Q&A Session:



A Q&A session will follow speaker presentations. For those participating via the livestream, please use the chat function available in the link provided to submit your questions.



Please note: Preference will be given to in-person attendees. If your question is not addressed during the event, an Aireon representative will follow-up with you within 48-hours.



Media Interviews:



Time for in-person media interviews with speakers will be reserved at the conclusion of the press conference.

For more information about Aireon, visit: www.aireon.com

Press Contact:

Jessie Hillenbrand
+1 (703) 287-7452
Jessie.Hillenbrand@Aireon.com

SOURCE Aireon

