Aireon to Host Press Conference on Tuesday, April 2nd at 10:00 am EDT

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireon will be hosting a press conference at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center to share a major announcement. Members of the media are welcome to attend or join a live webcast of the event (see below link).

Aireon is on the cusp of going fully operational with the world's first and only global space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) aircraft surveillance and tracking service, providing real-time aircraft visibility anywhere on the planet. The AireonSM system is hosted on board the Iridium® satellite constellation, comprised of 66 low earth orbit satellites.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10am EDT

Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 9:15AM EDT for a complimentary

continental breakfast



WHERE: The Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

Meeting Room: Hemisphere A

1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Washington, D.C. 20004



LINK: Press Conference Livestream: https://aireon.com/live/



AGENDA: Remarks from Aireon CEO, Don Thoma

Remarks from NAV CANADA President and CEO, Neil Wilson

Remarks from NATS CEO, Martin Rolfe





Q&A Session:





A Q&A session will follow speaker presentations. For those participating via the livestream, please use the chat function available in the link provided to submit your questions.





Please note: Preference will be given to in-person attendees. If your question is not addressed during the event, an Aireon representative will follow-up with you within 48-hours.





Media Interviews:





Time for in-person media interviews with speakers will be reserved at the conclusion of the press conference.

For more information about Aireon, visit: www.aireon.com

Press Contact:

Jessie Hillenbrand

+1 (703) 287-7452

Jessie.Hillenbrand@Aireon.com

SOURCE Aireon

Related Links

http://www.aireon.com

