Aireon to Host Press Conference on Tuesday, April 2nd at 10:00 am EDT
Mar 29, 2019, 07:01 ET
WASHINGTON, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireon will be hosting a press conference at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center to share a major announcement. Members of the media are welcome to attend or join a live webcast of the event (see below link).
Aireon is on the cusp of going fully operational with the world's first and only global space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) aircraft surveillance and tracking service, providing real-time aircraft visibility anywhere on the planet. The AireonSM system is hosted on board the Iridium® satellite constellation, comprised of 66 low earth orbit satellites.
WHEN:
Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10am EDT
Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 9:15AM EDT for a complimentary
WHERE:
The Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center
Meeting Room: Hemisphere A
1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW
Washington, D.C. 20004
LINK:
Press Conference Livestream: https://aireon.com/live/
AGENDA:
Remarks from Aireon CEO, Don Thoma
Remarks from NAV CANADA President and CEO, Neil Wilson
Remarks from NATS CEO, Martin Rolfe
Q&A Session:
A Q&A session will follow speaker presentations. For those participating via the livestream, please use the chat function available in the link provided to submit your questions.
Please note: Preference will be given to in-person attendees. If your question is not addressed during the event, an Aireon representative will follow-up with you within 48-hours.
Media Interviews:
Time for in-person media interviews with speakers will be reserved at the conclusion of the press conference.
For more information about Aireon, visit: www.aireon.com
Press Contact:
Jessie Hillenbrand
+1 (703) 287-7452
Jessie.Hillenbrand@Aireon.com
SOURCE Aireon
