AI.Reverie Awarded $950 Million IDIQ Contract for U.S. Air Force Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS)

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI.Reverie has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite- quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

Today's contract follows collaboration between the Air Force and AI.Reverie in 2020 to improve AI-guided navigation and intelligence gathering. AI.Reverie generates fully annotated data at scale with an efficiency that makes AI training fast, flexible and productive. Gartner recently recognized the technology by naming AI.Reverie a "Cool Vendor" in AI Core Technologies.

AI.Reverie co-founder and CEO Daeil Kim said, "We are honored that the Air Force selected AI.Reverie to support its Advance Battle Management System. We believe that in partnership with AI.Reverie, the Air Force will have a significant opportunity to improve mission critical vision algorithms that ensure military advantage and keep our troops safe."

About AI.Reverie

The AI.Reverie synthetic data platform creates a virtually endless supply of annotated images and videos to accelerate computer vision and machine learning by lowering the cost of training while improving the quality, diversity, and accuracy of metadata. Learn more at www.aireverie.com.

