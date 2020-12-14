AirFuel Alliance Advances the Future of Wireless Power at Asian Wireless Power Transfer Week 2020

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirFuel™ Alliance , the authority on next generation wireless power technology and standards, is partnering with the Industrial Technology Research Institute ( ITRI ), the Institute of Electronics, Information, and Communication Engineers ( IEICE ), and National Chung Hsing University , to advance the future of wireless power at this year's Asian Wireless Power Transfer Week in Taipei from December 16-18, 2020.

"AirFuel Alliance is at the forefront of next generation wireless power," shared Sanjay Gupta, Chairman of the AirFuel Alliance. "We have developed globally interoperable specifications for Magnetic Resonance ( AirFuel™ Resonant ) that meet the expectations of consumers, and our members are currently working on RF wireless power specifications. We are proud to contribute our expertise to Asian Wireless Power Transfer Week 2020."

Asian Wireless Power Transfer Week will be virtually accessible for international attendees. Presentations will cover key topics in wireless power, including industry thought leadership, trends, and technical presentations. All presentation recordings will be available virtually after the live event. Industry-leading experts in wireless power will discuss a wide range of topics, including:

Can Wireless Charging Live Up to the Hype? Sanjay Gupta , AirFuel Alliance

, AirFuel Alliance The Tipping Point of Adoption of Magnetic Resonant Wireless Power Michael de Rooij , EPC ( Efficient Power Conversion )

, EPC ( ) Wireless Charging 2.0: The Benefits of RF Charging Neeraj Sahejpal/ Gordon Bell , Energous

Neeraj Sahejpal/ , Wireless Charging Drones and Robots: From Academia to Integral Technology in a $100B Industry Paul Wiener , GaN Systems

, Design of Wireless Charging for E-Bikes William Hsu , Voltraware

, Wireless Shared Mobility Julien Bouget/ Jeff Olson , re:Charge-e

AirFuel technological innovations are paving the way for larger charging surfaces, spatial mobility, and simultaneous charging of multiple devices. From robotics, to 5G CPEs, to IoT devices, shelf displays and wearables, AirFuel standards and training equip companies to bring new products and enhanced experiences to market.

General Chair Heng-Ming Hsu, from National Chung Hsing University, said, "With nearly seven years of history, Asian Wireless Power Transfer Week has become the premier international forum for the latest developments in wireless power transfer and energy harvesting fields. Interest in wireless power transfer technology has steadily increased in academia and industry."

Expanding on AirFuel's support for the event, Dr. Gupta stated, "We welcome the opportunity to expand people's mindsets around the possibilities of wireless charging. And we greatly appreciate Taiwan's commitment to wireless power advancement worldwide, as well as the support we have received from the Department of Industrial Technology, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and the Ministry of Science and Technology. AirFuel has a long-standing relationship with ITRI and Taiwan, producing multiple events over the past several years, and we look forward to working together in the future."

To review the full program agenda and register to attend Asian Wireless Power Transfer Week, visit the AirFuel website or awpt2020.com .

About AirFuel™ Alliance

AirFuel™ Alliance is a global coalition of innovative companies who are committed to a world where we can power up without plugging in. The Alliance develops universal standards for leading edge wireless power technologies and accelerates their adoption by building a global, interoperable wireless power ecosystem supported by eco-friendly infrastructure through approved specifications and testing protocols. AirFuel™ Resonant and AirFuel™ RF technologies enable rapid charging of multiple devices simultaneously and free of cords. For more information visit www.airfuel.org .

