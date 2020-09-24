Airgle Announces 99.999% Reduction Capability And WiFi/App Enabled Enhancements For AG600, AG900

HOLBROOK, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airgle, a world-class provider of air purification systems, today announces testing data results for the AG900 clean room air purifier, revealing up to 99.999% virus reduction capabilities. This impressive new testing data coincides with the announcement of Airgle's WiFi and App enhancements for the AG600 and AG900, making clean air technology more effective and convenient for all.

Airgle's flagship model, the AG900, was specifically engineered to help with airborne infection control at hospitals, clinics, and other health care facilities. It is able to remove bacteria and virus pollutants and harmful particles down to 0.003 microns. Recent third-party testing, by a university-affiliated lab in Japan, has revealed that Airgle's technology can deliver:

99.99% reduction in airborne H1N1 Swine Flu virus in a test chamber

99.92% single pass reduction on a viral microphage

99.999% reduction on a viral microphage in a 25 cubic meter test chamber

"In every test so far, Airgle has exceeded testing equipment sensitivity, meaning it is quite possible that our products deliver even higher air filtration capability," explains Ralph Rathburn, Vice President of Airgle. "Now more than ever, it is important for businesses, resorts, and retailers to actively clean the air that they and their customers breathe; Airgle products are a great way to do this."

The AG900 and the AG600, which has the same technology and is designed to clean small-medium size rooms, safely removing harmful particles down to 0.003 microns, will now include WiFi and App-enabled capabilities. These enhancements will make it possible to control hundreds of units from one convenient account. For large corporations, this means unprecedented control of air quality in all business, clinic, hospitality and retail locations.

The AG900 with App control is now available and the AG600's WiFi capabilities will be available starting October 2020. To learn more about Airgle's air purifiers, please visit: https://www.airgle.com/air-purifiers/.

About Airgle

Airgle's dedication to purifying air with a great level of efficiency for the past 21 years, has made the company a world-class provider of air purification systems. Airgle has aimed to fulfill its mission to improve the health and well-being of customers by designing and manufacturing the safest, most reliable, and most effective air purification systems on the market. The company has expanded from New York City to numerous locations throughout the world. Internationally, Airgle Holdings includes businesses in Hong Kong, South Korea, India, the Middle East, and major cities throughout China. Airgle is also leading the way in air quality education, with Vice President Ralph Rathburn being a recent key speaker at the National Association of County and City Health Officials annual conference, educating attendees on mitigating airborne transmission. Learn more at www.airgle.com.

