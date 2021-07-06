Airheads candy gets ready to enter the chicken sandwich wars

"That is for us to know and all of those other chicken restaurants to find out. On July 6, 2021, National Fried Chicken Day," says Craig Cuchra, VP of Marketing for Perfetti Van Melle North America, maker of Airheads, "the world will finally see what's been missing in chicken."

While Airheads candy has been in the food business since 1985, they have never ventured outside of candy. And they have never attempted a fried chicken sandwich before.

"So what? Before the moon landing, there was no moon landing. It was the first time anybody ever landed on it." said Cuchra, "So there's some precedent of people not ever doing something before and then suddenly doing the thing they never did."

Asked if Airheads making a fried chicken sandwich is anything like the moon landing, Cuchra replied, "It is exactly like that. And on July 6, 2021, we're launching into space and planting our flag on that big gray rock in the sky...which in this case is a perfect metaphor for making a fried chicken sandwich with a candy bun."

Airheads doesn't own any restaurants or brick and mortar locations to sell the sandwich. To that, Airheads says they just got a food truck, duh.

About Airheads

Airheads is a brand long loved by people of all ages for its chewy texture, tangy fruit flavors and bright colors. And now it will be loved for making fried chicken sandwiches. Airheads were invented in the USA (Erlanger, KY) and are available in original bar form as well as chewy and intense bite-sized pieces called Airheads Bites. For a sweetly sour candy that packs a punch, Airheads Xtremes belts and bites are available. And, for those who want the tangy, chewy goodness in gum form, there's Airheads Gum, with micro-candies offering a playful burst of fruit sensation in each chew. Airheads are perfect for a quick treat, social gatherings and for sharing with others.

