Airheart Explorer Launches to Help Consumers Navigate Complicated Travel Restrictions & Policies

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Airheart unveiled their free tool, Explorer , to help people travel again, safely. Travelers can now discover which destinations are accessible and what's required for their trip, all through one user-friendly platform.

Now more than ever, navigating restrictions and policies for travel is overwhelming. Airheart eliminates the guesswork, so people can travel with confidence.

Airheart's data is aggregated from official sources by our data partners, including Sherpa . Then, Airheart further distills and organizes it into a searchable, scannable, easy to understand format, to put travelers at ease when navigating what's required of them.

Key Features:

Discover which destinations - international and domestic - are accessible for travel based on your origin location. View government policies for your destination. Search and filter by what's required of you - quarantine, COVID19 test, masks in public. See COVID19 transmission and vaccination data per destination. View local guidelines for what to expect on-location. Pin routes and create a short-list of places on your wishlist. Receive notifications when policies and restrictions change.

The three founders diligently focus on maximizing the user experience. The team is also extremely well-traveled, multi-passport carriers and currently straddling multiple continents - the US to Australia - to bring this to consumers worldwide.

"As seasoned travelers, we found this problem so critical that we dropped everything to work on solving it for the community. Our long-term vision is to create a place for organizing and managing the full lifecycle of a trip, starting with discovery using Airheart Explorer," said co-founder and CEO, Lindsey Renken. "In a world where we've optimized our lives heavily, planning travel is still an inefficient process. We noticed our friends and colleagues experiencing similar issues, and ultimately, this kept a lot of trips from happening. We figured there has to be a better way than the status quo."

Airheart is where deep product and engineering knowledge meets function. The team's experience has been pivotal in elevating Airheart Explorer beyond what's on the market now:

Ivan Vanderbyl , CPO

Arie Litovsky , CTO

Lindsey Renken , CEO

"Drawing on the intrepid explorer and fearless solo traveler Amelia Earhart, we hope to clear the path for future travelers," said Renken.

For more information and to sign up for the waitlist for features coming this summer, visit www.airheart.com .

Media Images: http://bit.ly/AirheartImages

