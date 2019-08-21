Airlines for America Applauds U.S.-Japan Aviation Agreement

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, issued the following statement commending the agreement signed by the U.S. and Japan today which will increase access for U.S. airlines and passengers flying to Tokyo's Haneda Airport

A4A applauds the U.S. Government and the Government of Japan for their efforts to finalize a new air services agreement that expands services to Haneda Airport, Tokyo's downtown airport. The new flights will provide expanded opportunities for passengers traveling to Tokyo.

Japan is one of the most important global markets for U.S. carriers. Enabling all U.S. carriers to compete for access at Haneda – one of the world's largest and busiest airports – helps to improve international relations with our Japanese partners, while yielding immense benefits for the traveling and shipping public.

U.S airlines connect the world like no other industry can, and this new agreement with Japan reflects the critical role aviation plays as a driver of jobs and economic growth in the U.S. and throughout the world.

Travelers flying on U.S. airlines will benefit from 12 additional flights to Haneda which are expected to begin in time for the 2020 summer travel season.

ABOUT A4A

Annually, commercial aviation helps drive $1.5 trillion in U.S. economic activity and more than 10 million U.S. jobs. U.S. airlines fly 2.4 million passengers and more than 58,000 tons of cargo each day. Airlines for America (A4A) advocates on behalf of the American airline industry as a model of safety, customer service and environmental responsibility and as the indispensable network that drives our nation's economy and global competitiveness.

A4A works collaboratively with the airlines, labor, Congress, the Administration and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

SOURCE Airlines for America

