Airlines for America Statement on the FAA Reauthorization Bill

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the House and the Senate reached consensus on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act of 2018. Airlines for America (A4A) President & CEO Nicholas E. Calio issued the following statement:

We applaud the bipartisan, bicameral efforts in Congress, led in the House by Chairman Bill Shuster (R-PA) and Ranking Member Peter DeFazio (D-OR) and in the Senate by Chairman John Thune (R-SD) and Ranking Member Bill Nelson (D-FL) and their staffs, for reaching agreement on the FAA Reauthorization Bill of 2018.

We highly encourage both the House and the Senate to move swiftly to vote—and pass—this important legislation.

The long-term reauthorization is essential for the FAA to advance projects and implement programs that advance our country's status as the safest, most efficient aerospace system in the world.

This measure will provide long-term certainty for the millions of passengers and countless businesses that rely on access to safe, affordable travel and shipping options every day.

The legislation also will deliver the certainty that employers, manufacturers, consumers and communities must have to continue building, investing, hiring, innovating and growing the U.S. aviation industry.

The commercial aviation industry is one of the biggest drivers of the American economy, supporting 10 million jobs and contributing $1.5 trillion annually. Each day, 3.2 million people fly U.S. carriers, which service 800 airports in 80 countries. Cargo carriers transported 41.1 billion revenue ton miles in 2017.

Annually, commercial aviation helps drive $1.5 trillion in U.S. economic activity and support more than 10 million U.S. jobs. U.S. airlines fly 2.3 million passengers and more than 55,000 tons of cargo each day.

