AirMap UTM Deployed in Czech Republic to Manage the Country's Busiest Airspace

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AirMap, the world's leading airspace management platform for drones, announced that its UTM services are being deployed by Air Navigation Services of the Czech Republic (ANS CR) to deliver situational awareness and authorization capabilities to the country's growing community of drone operators.

ANS CR is deploying AirMap UTM to manage authorizations for drone flights in the controlled airspace around Václav Havel Airport Prague. Operators using the AirMap for Drones mobile application can view up-to-date airspace conditions, advisories, and regulatory information; create flight plans; and very soon will also be able to request authorization to fly in controlled airspace for fast and safe access to controlled airspace. ANS CR administrators manage authorization requests from the AirMap UTM Dashboard.

"Detection and integration of drones is a challenge," said Jan Klas, ANS CR Director General. "We are pleased to deploy UTM services through the AirMap mobile application. ANS CR wants to build an open system that provides comprehensive information to all partners involved."

ANS CR and AirMap are working with local partner UpVision to drive local awareness of the UTM capabilities among the Czech Republic's thriving drone ecosystem. UpVision is providing customization of the AirMap for Drones application for use in Czech Republic. The Czech Republic-based company will also provide operators with technical support for UTM services in the Czech Republic.

This is AirMap's second nationwide adoption in Europe. Earlier this year, Swiss aviation authority skyguide, deployed AirMap as part of Europe's first national drone traffic management system. AirMap also powers UTM services in the United States, New Zealand, and Japan.

"By opening up more airspace we are helping give rise to a new drone economy," said Ben Marcus, AirMap co-founder and Chairman. "The Czech Republic is among the global first movers in the race to capture a share of the tremendous opportunity that drones represent as they become more and more a part of our everyday lives."

AirMap is the world's leading airspace management platform for drones. Millions of drones, hundreds of industry developers, and hundreds of airspace managers and stakeholders rely on AirMap's airspace intelligence and services to fly safely and communicate with others in low-altitude airspace. AirMap connects the majority of the world's drones to airspace authorities through integrations with major drone manufacturers such as DJI, Intel, senseFly, Matternet, 3DR, DroneDeploy, and more. Deployed in Japan, New Zealand, Switzerland, and the United States, AirMap leads the industry in delivering technology solutions for Unmanned aerial system (UAS) Traffic Management (UTM) and U-space to enable safe and responsible drone operations at scale.

The mission of ANS CR is to take part in the provision of cost effective, long-term sustainable aviation navigation services in an environment of evolving functional airspace blocks. In the dynamic air transportation environment, its services are designed to meet the expectations of all users with regard to current and future demand at both the national level and that of the European ATM development context. One of the key foundations of air navigation services provision is to ensure safety. For this reason ANS CR strives to maintain exceptional safety standards of services provided regardless of the air traffic volume. Safety is a top priority for the company, which takes precedence over commercial, operational and other goals.

UpVision is the European UAS service provider and leader on the Czech market in UAS services. UpVision co-founded the Czech Unmanned Aerial Alliance (UAVA) and has been actively developing the Unmanned Traffic Management community in Czech Republic by introducing their UTM application for more than 3 years. Since the early stages of the company, UpVision has been very active in UAS education and research field by running joint programs with number of universities and research institutes across Europe. There is number of innovative UAS applications of drones, publications and awards as a result of these activities, such as recognition by European Satellite Navigation Competition.

