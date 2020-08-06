AirMD Launches 'Employ America' Environmental Affiliate Program

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirMD, a national science consulting company specializing in diagnostic assessments for indoor air quality, has launched a national affiliate opportunity. Most exciting is the Affiliate opportunity does not require any of the fees typically associated with "franchise" models and has no franchise fees or royalties ever. The Affiliate model is based on AirMD's core business which began operations in Boca Raton, Florida, in 2007.

Having completed tens of thousands of projects, including mold, allergens, chemicals, lead, asbestos, volatile organic compounds, and bacteria, the AirMD team saw an opportunity to make its proprietary process and systems available as an Affiliate model, creating a huge opportunity to not only grow its business but to also put many Americans back to work again.

According to Simon Hahessy, AirMD's founder, "The indoor air quality industry is highly fragmented, and the market consists of small local and regional players. While there are companies that provide indoor environmental testing and inspection services, we are not aware of any national companies that provide the extensive reactive and proactive services that AirMD provides."

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, indoor air quality is a greater health hazard than outdoor air pollution with pollutants being up to two-to-five times higher indoors, indoor air quality problems have an estimated cost to the U.S. economy of as much as $168 billion per year, and the indoor environmental market is more than $10 billion annually.

AirMD personnel has a wide range of experience in the scientific and engineering fields. Its staff of scientists have backgrounds in bacteriology, mycology, aerobiology, microscopy, environmental science and toxicology, and will train and certify Affiliates in required disciplines for their day-to-day operations. AirMD scientists and engineers receive on-going training and the required education on the latest technology, procedures, industry advancements and developments.

Hahessy goes on to say, "At this critical time, we wanted to give people the opportunity to start a business without the typical costs and our Affiliate model can't be compared to any franchise. The accreditation, the tools and classroom training, the reputation are all there for an affiliate to succeed. AirMD is truly a partner with the Affiliate. We only profit when Affiliates profit, which is what makes our NO FEE structure so unique."

There are exclusive territories available in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Interested Affiliates should visit www.airmd.com/franchise for more information.

