airPHX Breakthrough Technology Available to Address Coronavirus and Global Catastrophic Biological Risks

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An independent testing lab has confirmed that airPHX ("air fix") proprietary non-thermal plasma technology is highly effective in protecting populations with potential exposure to the coronavirus (2019-nCoV). airPHX technology can be scaled to treat air and surfaces in large facilities including hospitals, hotels, schools, airports and other public areas. Independent lab testing has validated over 4 log reductions in surface viruses and antibiotic resistant bacteria in 30 minutes on surfaces with corresponding reductions in airborne organisms. Deployment of airPHX technology in U.S. hospitals has resulted in 95% reductions in airborne and surfaces organisms in active patient environments, including clinical data supporting dramatic reductions in healthcare-associated infections.

Coronavirus and Global Catastrophic Biological Risks

Antimicrobial resistant pathogens pose challenges to public health because they are difficult to detect until active cases begin to present, with risk increasing along with lengthy incubation periods. Detection can be further delayed when cases are not immediately associated with the emergence of a particular virus. Existing methods to address GCBRs include ineffective respiratory masks, expensive and dangerous cleaning chemicals, and isolation of suspected infected people. These risks are evident with revelations of the recent coronavirus outbreak. The risks are exacerbated by global travel and trade and lack of pandemic preparedness capability.

airPHX as an Effective Deterrent

airPHX technology provides a method of addressing GCBR risks in active public settings. According to Dr. Rick Falkenberg, Ph.D., Scientific Air Solutions, in previously published independent research "Viruses possess higher capacity for genetic mutability due to both the structure of their genomes and the generation time for replication in which large numbers of progeny virus are created each day. Additionally, the inability of a virus to be countered with a broad-spectrum antiviral compared with bacteria, fungi, and parasites makes viruses the more likely cause of a GCBR. Within the viral class, RNA viruses merit special concern chiefly because of their higher mutability compared to DNA viruses. Treatment via the airPHX system attacks the virus and bacterial cell wall allowing for complete destruction and no further RNA/DNA resistance mutation." For More Information: https://bioaccent.org/microbiology/microbiology36.php

About airPHX

airPHX is a private company offering continuous, scalable, fully organic surface and air sanitization solutions without chemicals or UV radiation. Installations include U.S. hospitals, other medical and healthcare facilities, U.S. government facilities, public buildings and schools.

