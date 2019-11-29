AirPods Pro Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Apple Wireless Earphones Deals Listed by Deal Tomato

A review of the best AirPods Pro Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top Apple AirPods Pro & 2nd generation wireless earphones

News provided by

Deal Tomato

Nov 29, 2019, 02:20 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best AirPods Pro deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at Deal Tomato have found the best savings on Apple AirPods Pro & 2 in-ear headphones. Links to the best live deals are listed below.

Best AirPods Pro deals:

More AirPods deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

When Apple first released the AirPods, they were met with mixed reactions because of its innovative design. The newer Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 have since been well-received by consumers. As for which wireless Apple earbuds are better, it's important to consider that while the Apple AirPods 2 have longer battery life, the AirPods Pro have noise-canceling features.

The Apple AirPods feature some of the latest technology from Apple. While the original Apple AirPods are no longer on sale, the Apple AirPods Pro is and it features shortened stems, transparency mode and active noise cancellation. The second generation of the Apple AirPods, often called the Apple AirPods 2, has a longer battery life of up to 5 hours. Both the older and newer generations of AirPods, along with their standard and wireless charging cases, are available at significant discounts on Amazon and Walmart during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

About Deal Tomato: 

Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Tomato

You just read:

AirPods Pro Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Apple Wireless Earphones Deals Listed by Deal Tomato

News provided by

Deal Tomato

Nov 29, 2019, 02:20 ET