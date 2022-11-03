Airport ground support equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 1630.63 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market share is set to increase by USD 1630.63 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 3.28% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market 2023-2027

Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the Global Airport Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Market as a part of the global aerospace and defense market within the global capital goods market. The parent, global aerospace and defense market covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation; defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains; arms and ammunition; defense electronics; defense logistics equipment; and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles. The aerospace and defense market also encompasses maintenance, overhaul, and repair (MRO) activities related to commercial and general aviation and defense sectors. Technavio calculates the global capital goods market size based on the combined revenue generated by the manufacturers/providers for industries such as aerospace and defense, building, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, trading companies, and distributors.

Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Airport ground support equipment Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global airport ground support equipment market compared to other regions. 31% growth will originate from North America . The presence of various notable players from the aircraft manufacturing supply chain supports aircraft and airport GSE manufacturing activities across North America . Also, the recovery of the US economy has resulted in increased domestic air travel, which has contributed significantly to the demand for airport GSE. Moreover, commercial airlines operating in the region are increasingly inclining toward inducting new-generation aircraft. This is creating numerous opportunities for airport GSE providers, as effective handling of the new-generation aircraft becomes vital for airline companies to ensure effective performance and maximum uptime.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market as per type segmentation is categorized into Powered airport GSE and Non-powered airport GSE.

Revenue Generating Segment - The segment includes towing tractors, lifts and loaders, ground power units, refuelers, buses, air start units, portable water trucks, lavatory service vehicles, catering vehicles, and de-icing vehicles. The adoption of powered airport GSE is expected to increase during the forecast period, as they are easy to use and contribute significantly to the efficiency and productivity of airport operations. The increasing air traffic and cargo transportation worldwide is the major driver for the growing adoption of powered airport GSE. In addition, the demand for regional aircraft is constantly growing due to the commercialization of new routes and point-to-point connections. This will lead to a rise in the adoption of powered airport GSE in regional airports.

Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The rise in the construction and upgrades of airports is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The number of air passengers has increased over the years owing to economic development in emerging countries such as India , China , and Indonesia .

, , and . Also, countries such as Spain , China , Italy , the UK, Germany , and Thailand had observed an increase in the number of tourist arrivals in 2019. Such an increase in the number of international tourists has surged investments in new airport construction and upgrades.

, , , the UK, , and had observed an increase in the number of tourist arrivals in 2019. Such an increase in the number of international tourists has surged investments in new airport construction and upgrades. Airport GSE is necessary for effective airport operations. With the proliferation of air travel passengers, the demand for airport GSE has increased as it facilitates efficient airport operations.

Major Trends influencing the growth of the market

The growing adoption of GSE pooling is identified as one of the key trends in the market. GSE pooling is an efficient ground-handling procedure adopted by airport operators to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

GSE pooling is the supply of GSE or GSE solutions for use by several airline ground handlers of a specific airport. This reduces the congestion in the terminals and, subsequently, improves airport passenger capacity. GSE pooling reduces the need for airport GSE by about 24% at a specific airport, which, in turn, reduces the cost associated with purchasing new airport GSE and maintenance costs.

Major airports across the world are adopting the GSE pooling concept. For instance, in 2017, London Luton Airport launched the GSE pooling program in collaboration with the airport's two ground handling agents, Menzies Aviation plc and Swissport International AG. Technavio expects the popularity of GSE pooling to grow across the world as the rising air traffic is leading to a shortage of space at airport terminals.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The cost pressure on airport GSE manufacturers will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period. Intense competition among manufacturers and surging consumer demand require OEMs to operate within strict cost parameters while remaining profitable.

Additionally, as the supply base is small due to consolidation, suppliers diversify by manufacturing various components. This diversification is capital-intensive and comes with new services such as the design and development of new parts.

Hence, suppliers find it difficult to keep costs low. Airport GSE consists of various elements that are combined into one single unit, and this unit demands high costs due to its components and quality requirements.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.



Airport ground support equipment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist airport ground support equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the airport ground support equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the airport ground support equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airport ground support equipment market vendors

The airport non-aeronautical revenue market share is expected to increase by USD 46.93 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.1%. The airport non-aeronautical revenue market is segmented by product (concessionaries, parking and car rentals, land rentals, terminal rent by airlines, and other services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The airport smart baggage handling solutions market share is expected to increase by USD 676.8 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. The airport smart baggage handling solutions market is segmented by product (smart baggage and tracking devices and smart baggage screening devices) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Airport Ground Support Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1630.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AERO Specialties Inc., Aeroservices Ltd., Alvest SAS, Avia Equipment Pte Ltd., Cavotec SA, China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., Curtis Instruments Inc., ITW GSE ApS, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kalmar Motor AB, Mallaghan GA Inc., MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG, Rheinmetall AG, Sojitz Aerospace Corp., STANGCO Industrial Equipment Inc., Swati Airport Support Services Pvt. Ltd., TCR International N.V., Textron Inc., Tronair Inc., Vestergaard Co., and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global airport ground support equipment market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Power rating Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Powered airport GSE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Non-powered GSE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Power Rating

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Power Rating

7.3 Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Non-electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Power Rating

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AERO Specialties Inc.

12.4 Alvest SAS

12.5 Cavotec SA

12.6 Curtis Instruments Inc.

12.7 ITW GSE ApS

12.8 John Bean Technologies Corp.

12.9 Mallaghan GA Inc.

12.10 MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG

12.11 Rheinmetall AG

12.12 Sojitz Aerospace Corp.

12.13 TCR International N.V.

12.14 Textron Inc.

12.15 Tronair Inc.

12.16 Vestergaard Co.

12.17 Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

