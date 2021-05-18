Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market to grow by USD 26.25 billion | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Technavio has been monitoring the airport non-aeronautical revenue market and it is poised to grow by USD 26.25 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the airport non-aeronautical revenue market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
Factors such as the progression of airport cities and aerotropolis concepts, the development of smart airport strategies, and the evolution of capsule hotels for passengers are the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 7%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Aena S.M.E. SA, Aeroports de Paris SA, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Airports of Thailand Plc, Copenhagen Airports AS, Fraport Group|Heathrow (SP) Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., Korea Airports Corp., and Vinci SA are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the evolving sophisticated airport terminals. However, the cost-intensive market penetration will impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aena S.M.E. SA, Aeroports de Paris SA, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Airports of Thailand Plc, Copenhagen Airports AS, Fraport Group, Heathrow (SP) Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., Korea Airports Corp., and Vinci SA are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as the evolving sophisticated airport terminals, the growing transit, transfer passenger traffic, and the implementation of the hub-and-spoke network will offer immense growth opportunities, the cost-intensive market penetration is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this airport non-aeronautical revenue market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market is segmented as below:
- Service
o Concessionaries
o Parking And Car Rentals
o Land Rentals
o Terminal Rent By Airlines
o Other Services
- Geography
o APAC
o North America
o Europe
o MEA
o South America
Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The airport non-aeronautical revenue market report covers the following areas:
- Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Size
- Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Trends
- Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the progression of airport cities and aerotropolis concepts as one of the prime reasons driving the Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market growth during the next few years.
Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist airport non-aeronautical revenue market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the airport non-aeronautical revenue market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the airport non-aeronautical revenue market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airport non-aeronautical revenue market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector
- Recovery phase
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Concessionaries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Parking and car rentals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Land rentals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Terminal rent by airlines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aena S.M.E. SA
- Aeroports de Paris SA
- Airport Authority Hong Kong
- Airports of Thailand Plc
- Copenhagen Airports AS
- Fraport Group
- Heathrow (SP) Ltd.
- Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd.
- Korea Airports Corp.
- Vinci SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
