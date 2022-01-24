Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics Market to Grow at a 7.2% CAGR - Fact.MR Study

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global airport retailing consumer electronics market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032, from USD 1,880 million in 2022 to USD 3,780 million by 2032 end.

Travelers benefit from the ease of airport retailing because it is an immediately available choice. During the projected period of 2022-2032, the market valuation will increase by 2.1X due to an increase in the diversity of merchandises available, as well as an increase in the number of low-cost aircraft choices.

Consumer electronics sold in airports have direct application in air travel environments. Furthermore, according to a poll conducted by Airport Council International, a growth of 8% to 10% in global aviation passenger traffic over the last five years is expected to generate profitable prospects for manufacturers. The aforementioned patterns indicate that this market has a good chance of doubling its current market value in the next ten years.

For Critical Insights On This Market, Request For More Info

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2218

By the end of 2022, the United Arab Emirates is predicted to contribute 48% of sales in the MEA airport retailing consumer electronics market. With rising air traffic in developing countries, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) continue to be popular destinations for airport retailing consumer electronics retailers.

Dufry AG, a Swiss travel retailer and a market leader in airport retailing consumer electronics, has won a new contract with Perth Airport Pty Ltd (PAPL) in Australia to manage a 2,300 m2 with two duty-free outlets. Significant investments in the company's travel retail locations at important airports in these countries, such as Sharjah International Airport, support the company's goal of establishing a stronger footprint in Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

Aero cities are expected to give the highest absolute dollar opportunity among the major store locations linked with airport retailing consumer electronics industry (Pre-security (Landslide), Post-security (Airside), and Aero Cities) during the forecast period of 2022-2032. The current transition pattern followed by the bulk of high-air-passenger-traffic airports such as Seoul Incheon, Singapore Changi, Dubai International, Shanghai Pudong, and Beijing Capital is a factor worth considering.

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 USD 1,820 Million Market Value Estimated in 2022 USD 1,880 Million Market Value Forecast in 2032 USD 3,780 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 7.2%

Key Takeaways:

Airport retailing consumer electronics market in United Arab Emirates is expected to expand with a growth rate of 8.3% by 2032.

is expected to expand with a growth rate of 8.3% by 2032. Demand for airport retailing consumer electronics in aero cities to reach market value of USD 1,618 Million by 2032.

by 2032. Airport retailing consumer electronics demand grew at a CAGR of 6.1% during the last decade.

Growth Drivers:

Growing trend from normal airports to resembled miniature cities as 'aerotropolis' to spur the revenue of airport retailing consumer electronics.

Airport retailing is an easily accessible option for travelers which is expected to propel the market demand.

Large and busy airports to create lucrative growth opportunities for airport retailing consumer electronics market.

To learn more about Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2218

Competitive Landscape

The majority of market participants in the airport retailing consumer electronics business have chosen growth-oriented strategies. Furthermore, branding and ongoing technological improvements in the aforementioned technology are at the top of their priority list. These techniques aid global firms in expanding their geographical footprint and capturing maximum market share, resulting in a technical edge.

Durfy, for example, prolonged its relationship in August 2021 by extending the duty and tax-free rental arrangement at Cardiff Airport in Wales .

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR are:

Durfy AG

Crystal Media

Royal Capi-Lux ('Capi')

('Capi') InMotion

Dubai Duty Free

Lagardere Travel Retail

Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex

Regstaer Duty Free

More Valuable Insights on Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of airport retailing consumer electronics market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global airport retailing consumer electronics market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Product Type

Electronics Devices



Accessories



Others

By Airport Size

Large



Medium



Small

By Store Location

Pre-security (Landside)



Post-security (Airside)



Aero Cities

By Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket



Specialty Retail Store



Others

By Regions

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia



Oceania



Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics Market Report

The report offers insight into the airport retailing consumer electronics market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for airport retailing consumer electronics market between 2022 and 2032.

Airport retailing consumer electronics market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Airport retailing consumer electronics market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain –

Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris Detection System Market Trends - Resurgence of the civilian aviation sector and rising investments by governments towards air defense infrastructure to spur the airport runway FOD detection systems market through the projection period.

Airport Kiosk Market Forecast - As the demand for more efficient airport administration grows, so will the adoption of kiosk technology at smart airports, creating major potential for leading airport kiosk manufacturers throughout the world.

WiFi Kiosks Market Analysis - A primary factor driving the growth of the WiFi kiosks market is the increasing use of kiosks as a tracking device in numerous hospitals and other organizations to keep track and record of visitors.

Digital Kiosk Market Scope – The adoption of self-service kiosks and the quick development of infrastructure for building connectivity between kiosks and clients are the important trends in the digital kiosk market.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Fact.MR