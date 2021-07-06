Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market in the Airport Services Industry to Grow by USD 676.80 million|Technavio

The airport smart baggage handling solutions market in the airport services industry is driven by factors such as the development of smart airports, the increasing use of AI in SBH solutions, and the expansion and growth in the number of airports is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high cost associated with SBH solutions, the scarcity of skilled resources to operate these advanced systems, and the issues related to the management of data and its security will hamper the market growth.

Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market: Product Landscape

Based on the market segmentation by product, the smart baggage and tracking devices segment generated maximum revenue in 2020. The growing need for trackable luggage has created the scope for new start-ups and established companies to develop smart luggage which will drive the airport smart baggage handling market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growing passenger traffic and airport upgrades will facilitate the airport smart baggage handling solutions market growth in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Babcock International Group Plc

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

CIMC Tianda Holdings Co. Ltd.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

G&S Airport Conveyor

Leonardo Spa

Siemens AG

SITA

Vanderlande Industries BV

WFS Global SAS

