AirportParkingReservations.com Announces New Airport Parking Options -- Just In Time For Holiday Travel

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for holiday travels, AirportParkingReservations.com has partnered with The Parking Spot to give customers even more options to save on airport parking.

Starting today, customers looking to park near the airport can pre-book and pay for airport parking on AirportParkingReservations.com at The Parking Spot-operated facilities, beginning with the Denver (DEN) market and expanding quickly to all 39 locations operated nationally by The Parking Spot.

AirportParkingReservations.com.com already has a comprehensive marketplace presence as the largest airport parking provider. The company serves as a crucial connection point for travelers looking for affordable and secure parking across the U.S. and Canada.

"The partnership with The Parking Spot reflects our goal to provide the best and most diverse selection of airport parking for our customers," says Carlos Chilin, General Manager of AirportParkingReservations.com. "We're continually finding ways to improve the experience for our customers. We want to give them the widest range of options, and we're pleased to now offer them the option of The Parking Spot too."

The Parking Spot will be joining approximately 500 other parking locations available for reservation on AirportParkingReservations.com.

About AirportParkingReservations.com

AirportParkingReservations.com, Inc. is the leading provider in the U.S. and Canada of online solutions for finding convenient and affordable airport parking. Founded in 2000, the privately held company was the first to offer online airport parking reservations. It has almost two decades of experience developing and operating online travel-related platforms, including airport parking and hotel-plus-parking package provider ParkSleepFly, Inc. ( https://www.parksleepfly.com ), AirportParking.com , AboutAirportParking.com and pre-booked airport transportation platform ShuttleFinder.com . Since 2000, these platforms combined have made more than eight million individual reservations for travelers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. To learn more, visit https://www.airportparkingreservations.com .

About The Parking Spot

As the nation's largest near-airport parking company, with 38 convenient locations at 21 major U.S. airports, The Parking Spot makes airport travel simple and seamless. Our friendly and courteous team members, outstanding value, unmatched customer service commitment, and industry-leading Spot Club loyalty program combine to ensure that The Parking Spot is the best part of our guests' travel experience. For more information, please visit https://www.theparkingspot.com

Contact:

Maria Parenti

1-866-922-7275

Branding Manager

maria@parksleepfly.com

SOURCE AirportParkingReservations.com

Related Links

https://www.airportparkingreservations.com

